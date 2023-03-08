Sherwin-Williams and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers Showcase Youth Artwork at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023

Creative artwork contest sponsored by Sherwin-Williams designed to provoke curiosity and early interest in construction, manufacturing and related fields

MINNEAPOLIS, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinforcing its commitment to color, innovation and the future of sustainably finished manufactured goods and construction equipment, the General Industrial Coatings division of Sherwin-Williams is joining the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas, March 14-18, to present the winning entries from an art contest celebrating the field of construction through the eyes of children.

"We're thrilled to sponsor this fun, creative contest to inspire future generations about the possibilities of construction," said Aaron Wagner, Global Director for Heavy Equipment at Sherwin-Williams. "In many ways, our customers are teams of artists who create powerful brands and products while meeting rigorous performance requirements for the environments in which they operate. At Sherwin-Williams General Industrial Coatings, our vision is to protect and enhance manufactured goods responsibly; we're committed to innovating and driving sustainability across our industry and providing performance-differentiated products in colors that inspire the world while helping our customers succeed."

The contest was created by CONEXPO-CON/AGG, North America's largest construction trade show, and the Dietz family, longtime show attendees, to celebrate the historic legacy of the construction industry and inspire future generations to join the field. Winning artwork and additional entries will be part of an art installation at CONEXPO-CON/AGG in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"What better way to portray the wonder of building and big machines while providing an outlet for young creativity than an art contest celebrating construction?" said Dana Wuesthoff, Vice President Exhibitions and Event Services at AEM and CONEXPO-CON/AGG Show Director. "This was more than a competition, it was an opportunity for artists to demonstrate their passion, creativity and vision for construction to the world. Contest participants really delivered and showcased this industry in a new and positive light. When you're at the show, be sure to stop by the Education Area in West Hall to see their creations. It might even spark future innovations."

In October 2022, children and youth up to age 15 were invited to enter an original drawing or painting that includes a piece of construction equipment. The top three winners in each age category will receive a cash prize courtesy of AEM Platinum Sponsor Sherwin-Williams. Children of several families in the construction industry were part of the judging committee, in addition to representatives from CONEXPO-CON/AGG and Sherwin-Williams.

"Color is truly a language in and of itself in the construction world and I know how important it is," added Kiki Redhead, Global CMF and Trend Manager at Sherwin-Williams. "Like some of our judges, I come from a big construction family that inspired me to study the art and science of color and design."

Sherwin-Williams General Industrial Coatings offers innovative liquid, powder and electrocoat technologies and expertise around the globe to meet the exacting needs of manufacturers and tier suppliers involved with the Heavy Equipment and Construction industries – as well as Transportation, Energy, Building Products, Military, General Finishing and Design Finish products.

To learn more about Sherwin-Williams and its industrial coatings and services for construction and heavy equipment manufacturers, visit Sherwin-Williams General Industrial Coatings.

About the General Industrial Coatings division of Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams General Industrial Coatings offers innovative liquid, powder, and electrocoat technologies and expertise around the globe to manufacturers and tier suppliers involved with Heavy Equipment, Transportation, Building Products, Military, General Finishing and Design Finish products. Customers value the global reach of our capabilities combined with localized service at over 150 locations worldwide. The General Industrial Division is part of the Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group, which supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries in the world. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit Sherwin-Williams General Industrial Coatings.

About the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM)

AEM is the North America-based international trade group representing off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers with more than 1,000 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture and construction-related industry sectors worldwide. The equipment manufacturing industry in the United States supports 2.8 million jobs and contributes roughly $288 billion to the economy every year.

