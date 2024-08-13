Sherwin Williams Brushes Past Competitors: Market Force Report Reveals Paint Retailer Rankings

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Force Information has unveiled the results of their latest panel research study on paint retailers and brands in the United States, providing key insights into consumer preferences and brand performance. Sherwin Williams has emerged as the leading brand, delivering exceptional customer satisfaction across multiple categories.

Congrats to Sherwin Williams, the 2024 winner in the Paint Retailer Panel Study by Market Force Information. Market Force Information studies top paint retailers to find out which brands are on a roll.

"This is the first time we've run this study since 2018, and the landscape has certainly changed," says Scott Griffith Market Force's CMSO. "We've seen a surge in the importance of value. Home Depot has remained steady with 39% of reported market share, while Lowe's has dropped from 26% to 21%. Sherwin Williams was the benefactor moving from 11% to 16%."

Paint Retailers Insights:

The Home Depot holds a clear lead in market share among paint retailers. Consumers' top concern when buying paint is obtaining better value for their dollar. Top Brand: Sherwin Williams earns the highest overall brand ranking, excelling in customer satisfaction. Factors contributing to their success include available paint chips, color matching and selection, brochures, design guides, and comprehensive product information.

Sherwin Williams earns the highest overall brand ranking, excelling in customer satisfaction. Factors contributing to their success include available paint chips, color matching and selection, brochures, design guides, and comprehensive product information. Customer Satisfaction: Ace Hardware stands out in the Customer Loyalty Index (CLI) for paint, achieving the highest blended score for overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend. Ace also wins in consumer trust, narrowly edging out Sherwin Williams .

Ace Hardware stands out in the Customer Loyalty Index (CLI) for paint, achieving the highest blended score for overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend. Ace also wins in consumer trust, narrowly edging out . Wallet Share: Menards secures the highest share of wallet, driven largely by their focus on providing value for the dollar, highlighting the impact of pricing on consumer choice amid record-setting inflation.

Menards secures the highest share of wallet, driven largely by their focus on providing value for the dollar, highlighting the impact of pricing on consumer choice amid record-setting inflation. Associate Service: Sherwin Williams excels in associate service, with the highest rate of interaction between customers and paint experts. In Sherwin Williams consumer interactions, recommendations are given 43% of the time, with 88.9% of those recommendations leading to purchases.

Paint Brands Insights:

Customer Challenges: Walmart is noted for the highest incidence of customer problems, including difficulty obtaining assistance when needed.

Behr leads as the most purchased paint brand, chosen by 33.5% of respondents. follows at 23.5%, with Valspar at 14.7%. Specialty Product Leader: Kilz ranks highest among specialty paint products, excelling in factors such as trueness to sheen, color accuracy, ease of application, quality, durability, and price.

Sherwin Williams: Leading the Way in Paint Retail Sherwin Williams, founded in 1866, has a long-standing reputation for providing high-quality paints and coatings. Their commitment to innovation, customer service, and product excellence has solidified their position as a leader in the paint industry. Sherwin Williams continues to set the standard with a wide range of products designed to meet the diverse needs of their customers, from DIY enthusiasts to professional contractors.

