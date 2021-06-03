Shibari Study Announces Pride-Focused Bondage Line-Up For The Month Of June

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shibari Study, the leader in online rope education, invites you to dive into the world of bondage with a curated line-up of live classes and discussion sessions featuring LGBTQ+ presenters and instructors.

More than just a practice of sex and intimacy, Shibari Study focuses on the complete benefits of bondage, including self-confidence, mindfulness, creativity and empowerment, by offering step by step classes online or via mobile app for anyone interested in learning the art.

Starting today, all live classes on Shibari Study will be free at the time of streaming with additional replay being for members only. Prospective members can use the code 'PRIDEROPE' during June to receive 50 percent off their first membership.

Please join us for a month of discussion, education, and live performances!

Shibari Study Calendar

June 5: Live Session with Lief Bound and Icarus

Lief Bound and Icarus debut the Shibari Study platform as they explore their romantic connection through bondage in a live performance session that explores power, queer identity and adoration.

June 8: Bottoming Advice Corner with Fuoco

Join Fuoco for a monthly discussion and open Q&A about all things bondage with special guests True Blue and Fawntastic. This month's topic – picking the right partner for you!

June 15: Consent Dojo Class with Midori

Want to talk about consent and power dynamics in a safe and comfortable environment? Join Auntie Midori and special guest Marla Renee Stewart as they answer your questions live and share practical skills and advice based on their own experiences.

June 19: Lief's Hug Harness

Interested in bondage but have chronic shoulder or wrist issues? Join Lief Bound and Icarus as they provide step-by-step instructions on how to perform a new harness and all its variations. Perfect for those looking to expand their repertoire or seeking an alternative to a more traditional harness.

June 26: Live Performance with Ms. Reemah

As a rigger and Sadist, Ms. Reemah finds pure gratification in the humiliation, pain and suffering involved in rope. Through beautiful ties, experience the indulgence in this trusted, deep connection of a sadist and masochist. There are sure to be screams and giggles.

June 27: Queer Qraft Qamp with Midori

Wrap up Pride month with glamour, glitz and creativity. Midori will share ideas as we make, dress, bind and show off our imagination together. Get super creative with your materials: gold lame, faux pearls, fur, ribbons, anything goes!

About Shibari Study:

Founded in 2019, Shibari Study is an online, subscription based platform aimed at educating anyone interested in learning the art of Japanese rope bondage. Step-by-step classes are available online or via mobile app for models and riggers alike, offering a variety of styles and approaches. With an ideal entry point for total beginners and advanced tutorials for experienced practitioners looking to further develop their skills, Shibari Study focuses on the complete benefits of bondage – self confidence and sex positivity, deeper connection with others, mindfulness and a creative, playful approach to sex and intimacy. Focused on always being welcoming, Shibari Study's mission is to educate and empower its users on a global scale.

