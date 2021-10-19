Shield Compliance Welcomes New Talent to Support Growing Demand for Cannabis Banking Services

SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield Compliance (https://www.shieldbanking.com/) announced the appointment of three new hires who will support the ongoing development of the company's comprehensive AML/BSA compliance management platform for banking legal cannabis-related businesses (CRBs).

Based in Southern California, Cami Cantrell was appointed Executive Vice President, Payments and Strategic Alliances at Shield Compliance.

"As more states legalize adult-use cannabis, a growing number of banks and credit unions are entering the cannabis banking space to serve a critical public safety role while gaining the financial rewards of this line of business," said Tony Repanich, President and Chief Operating Officer of Shield Compliance. "We are very excited to be in a position to expand our team and benefit from the expertise of these talented individuals."

The new hires include:

Cami Cantrell , Executive Vice President, Payments and Strategic Alliances. Cami has over two decades of experience in product and business development roles in the banking industry and corporate world. She specializes in developing deal structures and third-party risk management programs that assist financial institutions with oversight of products delivered through external program managers and independent sales organizations (ISOs). Prior to joining Shield, Cami was an executive at an Illinois state-based community bank where she was responsible for issuing and acquiring sponsorship business lines that process billions of dollars in payments annually.

Melissa Timmer , Client Success Project Manager. Melissa uses the knowledge and insights gained from her 20 years of banking experience to help financial institutions onboard and monitor cannabis-related business customers. Melissa earned her Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) and Certified AML and Fraud Professional (CAFP) Certificates from the American Bankers Association and the Institute of Certified Bankers.

Lauren Potts , Business Analyst. Lauren has deep experience helping organizations create efficiencies and streamline business processes. At Shield, Lauren works with the development team to improve its processes, products, services, and software through data analysis and sprint planning. She previously worked as a cannabis examiner for the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

Earlier this month, Shield released a cannabis banking playbook detailing how financial institutions can serve CRBs compliantly while gaining the financial rewards of this market. Based on the experiences of pioneering bankers, the playbook outlines the risks, operational impacts, and go-to-market solutions available to financial institutions interested in serving the legal cannabis industry.

Learn more about Shield Compliance at www.shieldbanking.com and download the Cannabis Banking Playbook.

About Shield Compliance

Shield Compliance transforms how financial institutions manage risk, comply with regulations, and satisfy operational demands associated with serving the legal cannabis market across the U.S. Its purpose-built AML/BSA compliance management software solution sits behind the financial institution to simplify compliance, automate processes across multiple data sources, create efficiencies, unlock new revenue, and scale operations. For more information and to schedule a demo, please visit https://www.shieldbanking.com or contact [email protected].

