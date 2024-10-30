Shift Technology Has New Availability in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Shift Subrogation Detection, Underwriting Risk Detection, and Improper Payment Detection to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

BOSTON and PARIS, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Technology , a provider of AI-powered decision optimization solutions for the global insurance industry, today announced the availability of Shift Subrogation Detection , Shift Underwriting Risk Detection and Shift Improper Payment Detection in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace . The presence of these solutions on the Marketplace makes it easier for insurers to discover, evaluate, and purchase the Shift detection products best able to benefit their organizations. Shift customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

For P&C insurers, Shift's family of detection solutions empower insurers to make better decisions across the entire policy and claims lifecycle. Shift helps underwriting professionals better understand the risk potential policyholders may pose to their book of business. For claims professionals and investigators, Shift identifies those claims that are either suspicious or show signs of subrogation and recovery potential. Health payer organizations rely on Shift to uncover and prevent improper payments with a focus on high-value cases and maximum return on investment. All Shift alerts are derived using AI and/or generative AI to deliver a probability score as well as a natural language narrative of the rationale behind the initial assessment. As such, insurance professionals are armed with the knowledge required to determine the best next course of action on flagged claims.

"Shift has been a long-time Microsoft partner and that partnership covers many aspects of our business," said Drew Whitmore, head of partnerships, Shift Technology. "Having our solutions in the Azure Marketplace is just one way in which Microsoft demonstrates their ongoing trust in our technology and its ability to meet the demands of insurers around the world."

Jake Zborowski, general manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Shift Technology to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

