Shift Technology Launches Shift Claims to Power Claims Transformation with Agentic AI

BOSTON and PARIS, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Technology , the leading AI platform for insurance, today launched Shift Claims . Powered by agentic artificial intelligence (AI), Shift Claims helps transform claims operations by assessing and prioritizing cases, guiding and assisting claim handlers and automating tasks across the claims lifecycle. The solution speeds processing, improves accuracy and lowers claims losses and handling costs - all while delivering better experiences for policyholders.

Claims transformation has long been constrained by the complexity of the process and the uniqueness of each claim. Because every claim follows a distinct journey from first notice of loss (FNOL) to closure, rules-based approaches struggle to handle the nuance and variability of most real-world cases. As a result, relying on business rules forces frequent human intervention even for routine tasks, slowing the process and increasing costs.

"It is not surprising that the results promised by claims transformation projects over the years have failed to materialize, because most technology based approaches were simply not up to the task of addressing claim complexity," explained Eric Sibony, chief scientist and chief product officer, Shift Technology. "Agentic AI provides insurers with a powerful transformation tool that increases automation when appropriate and also provides the right kind of advice, guidance, and recommendations when a human claim handler needs to be in the loop."

Shift successfully integrated generative AI (Gen AI) into its solutions in 2024 to help insurance professionals make better decisions and deliver stronger outcomes. Since then, Shift's insurance-trained large language models (LLMs) have proven highly effective at information extraction, document summarization and classification, and liability determination for subrogation and recovery. Agentic AI builds on Gen AI by enabling LLMs to access and utilize a set of tools that can take autonomous, task-specific actions.

AXA Switzerland is an early adopter of Shift Claims. According to the insurer's COO and Head of Customer Operations, Markus Keller: "We are looking for an AI-powered solution to support our claims transformation and to increase automation while ensuring that claims professionals, when human intervention is required, have all the information available for optimal decision making. The Shift approach to agentic AI gives us confidence that best actions are enabled and taken as claims move through the process, resulting in enhanced efficiency and excellent customer experience."

Designed for AI and human collaboration, Shift Claims integrates seamlessly with existing claims and core systems as an AI layer to transform day-to-day claims handling. Shift's AI agents and Gen AI —which are trained on the insurer's own processes—work alongside claims teams to assess, triage, and advise, as well as automate tasks or entire claims while insurers retain full control of the process. Early adopters of the solution report 3% lower claims losses, 30% faster claims handling, a 60% overall automation rate, and greater than 99% accuracy in claims assessment.

Shift Claims transforms four key areas of claim management:

Assess claims complexity: Agentic AI reviews all claim documentation to evaluate for coverage exclusion, liability, damage, injury, subrogation, and litigation exposure.

Classify, prioritize, and assign claims: After assessment, an AI agent classifies the claim and scores it for complexity, urgency or priority, and exposure level. It then decides whether the full claim or certain tasks can be automated, or routed to the most appropriate handler.

Assist and advise claims handlers: When human involvement is required, an agent dynamically guides document review, decision-making, communication, negotiation, and delivers best next steps to move a claim forward.. It tracks progress and updates the claim until the next claim event.

Automate claims and tasks: An STP agent automates claims processing and individual tasks throughout the claim journey to speed handling and reduce manual work.

"With Shift Claims we are giving insurers an amazing opportunity to move beyond traditional approaches in claim handling and use agentic AI to truly transform the claims process," continued Sibony. "By adopting agentic AI today, our customers are positioned not only to meet evolving industry demands but also lead the future of claims management with greater efficiency and innovation."

Shift Technology is the leading AI platform for insurance. Shift combines generative, agentic, and predictive AI to transform underwriting, claims, and fraud and risk—driving operational efficiency, exceptional customer experiences, and measurable business impact. Trusted by the world's leading insurers, Shift delivers AI when and where it matters most, at scale and with proven results. Learn more at www.shift-technology.com .

