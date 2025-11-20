Shift5 Achieves NIAP Certification for Full Drive Encryption, Enabling Secure Deployment in Classified Environments

First and only provider in its class to receive certification for devices capable of handling classified data at rest

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5, the Operational Intelligence platform for America's defense and transportation systems, today announced it achieved National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) certification under the Software Full Drive Encryption (SW FDE) Protection Profile. The certification, managed by the National Security Agency (NSA) and conducted by Gossamer Security Solutions, demonstrates that Shift5's Data-At-Rest Protection (DARP) software meets rigorous U.S. government compliance standards for protecting classified information.

This milestone establishes Shift5 as currently the first and only provider of NIAP-certified operational technology (OT) edge compute, collection, and detection devices capable of handling classified data.

"Achieving NIAP certification strengthens our ability to protect and optimize critical defense systems," said Josh Lospinoso, CEO and Co-Founder of Shift5. "More importantly, it gives operators the tools to act on Operational Intelligence in environments where mission success depends on both speed and security."

The certification significantly reduces the time required to achieve Authority to Operate (ATO) approvals by providing pre-validated security assurance from the NIAP certification program. This enables faster integration into customer environments and eliminates the need for complex Type-1 encryption solutions. Additionally, the security software, which can be installed on Shift5's Manifold devices, may allow sensitive data at rest to be transported without the typical restrictions.

"This accomplishment reflects the exceptional collaboration across our hardware, software, product, and compliance teams," said Ronak Shah, Chief Technology Officer at Shift5. "It's a powerful validation of our ability to meet the most stringent security requirements - all while maintaining the agility our customers need in the field."

The certification serves as a prerequisite to Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) listing and marks a significant step toward enabling Shift5 devices to handle data at additional classification levels.

Former military officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments founded Shift5 to transform untapped operational technology into actionable insights that enable peak performance and cyber resilience for America's defense and transportation systems. Built for the field and tested in the most demanding environments, Shift5's Operational Intelligence platform equips operations, maintenance, and cybersecurity teams with the infrastructure and analytics to detect threats, anticipate failures, and respond with confidence. Today, military customers and leading transportation companies rely on Shift5 for the safety, security, and reliability of current fleets and next-generation assets.

