Shift5 Awarded Key Contract for AF's Fighter of Choice, the F-16 Fighting Falcon

Company selected to develop next-generation upgrades for U.S. Air Force F-16 fleet

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5, the Operational Intelligence platform for America's defense and transportation systems, today announced it has been awarded a significant contract to develop MIL-STD-1553 Databus upgrades for the United States Air Force's F-16 fleet. The multi-year effort, with a maximum value of $9.9 million, includes the development, integration, and accreditation of upgrade prototypes.

Shift5 F-16 Contract

"We're proud to support the Air Force in keeping the F-16 mission-ready," said Josh Lospinoso, CEO and co-founder of Shift5. "This platform has been the backbone of our air superiority for decades and will continue serving our nation's defense needs. Our team's expertise in operational technology positions us well to contribute to this important modernization effort."

Work will be performed at Shift5's Arlington, Virginia headquarters, with completion expected in 2027. This competitive contract reinforces Shift5's position as a trusted partner in modernizing critical defense platforms.

About Shift5

Former military officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments founded Shift5 to transform untapped operational technology into actionable insights that enable peak performance and cyber resilience for America's defense and transportation systems.

Built for the field and tested in the most demanding environments, Shift5's Operational Intelligence platform equips operations, maintenance, and cybersecurity teams with the infrastructure and analytics to detect threats, anticipate failures, and respond with confidence.

Today, military customers and leading transportation companies rely on Shift5 for the safety, security, and reliability of current fleets and next-generation assets.

For more information, visit shift5.io.

