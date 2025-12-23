Shift5 Named North American Technology Innovation Leader in Onboard OT Platforms

Analyst firm recognizes Shift5's leadership in transforming hidden operational data into actionable insights.

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5, the Operational Intelligence platform for America's defense and transportation systems, has been named the 2025 Technology Innovation Leader in the onboard operational technology (OT) platform industry by Frost & Sullivan.

The recognition highlights Shift5's pioneering approach to OT security and performance, transforming untapped serial-bus and RF systems into actionable intelligence that enables operators to detect threats, anticipate failures, and respond with confidence.

"Unlike competitors that remain siloed in rail, automotive, or industrial domains, Shift5 has achieved cross-domain scale, proving that one common infrastructure can secure multiple types of moving assets," said Tobias Folatelli, Security Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "This breadth makes it uniquely capable of setting the benchmark for onboard OT cybersecurity across industries rather than serving as a point solution."

"Our team has spent years working to give operators and maintainers the visibility they need to complete their missions. This recognition validates our mission-driven approach, and I'm proud of the impact we're having on the people who defend our country and move our economy," said Josh Lospinoso, CEO and Co-Founder of Shift5.

The recognition comes as Shift5 accelerates growth across both defense and commercial markets. Over the past year, the company increased headcount by nearly 40%, expanded vehicle deployments by more than 100%, and secured a $75M Series C funding round led by Hedosophia, bringing total funding to $185M.

"By combining technological breakthroughs, proven deployments, and a clear roadmap for expansion, Shift5 is shaping the future of onboard OT cybersecurity," Folatelli concluded. "No other provider offers the same depth of observability across aviation, rail, maritime, and defense, nor the ability to turn that observability into compliance, resilience, and operational advantage at scale."

Former military officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments founded Shift5 to transform untapped operational technology into actionable insights that enable peak performance and cyber resilience for America's defense and transportation systems.

Built for the field and tested in the most demanding environments, Shift5's Operational Intelligence platform equips operations, maintenance, and cybersecurity teams with the infrastructure and analytics to detect threats, anticipate failures, and respond with confidence.

Today, military customers and leading transportation companies rely on Shift5 for the safety, security, and reliability of current fleets and next-generation assets.

