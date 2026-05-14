Shift5 and Raglan Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Security for Military and Government Vehicles

Partnership combines software-defined vehicle architecture with operational technology monitoring to modernize vehicle fleets

ARLINGTON, Va. and WILMINGTON, N.C., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5, the Operational Intelligence platform for defense and transportation systems, and Raglan, a defense technology company specializing in software-defined vehicle control systems, today announced a strategic partnership to modernize and harden military and government vehicles against evolving cyber and electronic warfare threats.

Shift5 and Raglan bring complementary, commercially available capabilities validated across defense and government platforms, delivering physical and cyber hardening capabilities to vehicle fleets.

"Shift5 + Raglan disrupt the status quo of the uparmored vehicle market," said Toby Magsig, President and Interim CEO of Shift5. "This partnership keeps warfighters, diplomats, and senior officials safe as they travel in secured, monitored, and mission-ready platforms."

"We built Raglan to remove the constraints that limit what warfighters can do with their vehicles. Shift5 adds real-time visibility across that open architecture," said Joseph Comiskey, CEO of Raglan. "No constraints, no compromises - a capability set that keeps vehicles ahead of the threat."

Shift5 and Raglan will demonstrate their combined capabilities at SOF Week 2026, May 18–21, in Tampa, Florida.

About Shift5

Former military officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments founded Shift5 to transform untapped operational technology into actionable insights that enable peak performance and cyber resilience for America's defense and transportation systems. Built for the field and tested in the most demanding environments, Shift5's Operational Intelligence platform equips operations, maintenance, and cybersecurity teams with the infrastructure and analytics to detect threats, anticipate failures, and respond with confidence. Today, military customers and leading transportation companies rely on Shift5 for the safety, security, and reliability of current fleets and next-generation assets.

For more information, visit www.shift5.io.

About Raglan

Raglan is a veteran-owned and operated company based in Wilmington, NC. The company was founded in 2020 with a commercial focus on powertrain modernization for classic vehicles. Since 2022, Raglan has applied that knowledge to modernizing the DoW fleet. Raglan specializes in all modes of propulsion in vehicle drivetrains, control software development, system integration, and component and system design and development. Raglan is a trusted partner delivering vehicle solutions for USSOCOM and USAF Global Strike Command.

For more information, visit www.raglan.com.

Media Contacts

Shift5, Inc.

703-810-3320

[email protected]

SOURCE Shift5