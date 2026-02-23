Shift5 Partners with Anduril on Army's Next Generation Command and Control Initiative

Operational Intelligence Platform Integrates with Lattice Mesh to Deliver Near Real-Time Vehicle Health Data for Enhanced Mission Readiness

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5, the Operational Intelligence platform for America's defense and transportation systems, today announced its role as a key partner in Anduril Industries' Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) effort for the U.S. Army.

Within this initiative, Shift5's platform collects and translates vehicle health metrics from critical systems, operating agnostically across vehicle types and communication protocols. This data flows through Anduril's Lattice Mesh to situational awareness platforms and logistics applications, giving commanders real-time visibility into readiness and sustainment.

"NGC2 is redefining how the Army maintains decision advantage over our adversaries, at pace and at scale," said Toby Magsig, President and Interim CEO of Shift5. "Our platform was built to provide unprecedented operational insights into our nation's warfighting systems, and we're honored to work alongside Anduril Industries, other trusted partners, and the 4th Infantry Division in developing and testing this capability for the warfighter."

Shift5 integrated its capability into Lattice Mesh in just two months, enabling live demonstration during the Army's Ivy Sting 4 exercise earlier this month.

"Shift5 brings deep expertise in vehicle telemetry," said Tom Keane, Senior Vice President at Anduril Industries. "What NGC2 does is make that data usable quickly and at the edge. At Ivy Sting 4, their vehicle health insights flowed through Anduril's Lattice Mesh and informed sustainment decisions in the field. That's exactly what we're building NGC2 to do."

NGC2 is the Army's initiative to modernize command and control operations by integrating cutting-edge commercial technologies into a unified ecosystem. Anduril leads one of the NGC2 prototype efforts, partnering with Palantir, Striveworks, Govini, Rune Technologies, Instant Connect Enterprise, Research Innovations, Inc., and Microsoft as part of a $99.6 million Other Transaction Authority agreement. The Anduril-led effort is currently being tested and scaled by the Army's 4th Infantry Division through a series of experimentation events called Ivy Sting.

About Shift5

Former military officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments founded Shift5 to transform untapped operational technology into actionable insights that enable peak performance and cyber resilience for America's defense and transportation systems. Built for the field and tested in the most demanding environments, Shift5's Operational Intelligence platform equips operations, maintenance, and cybersecurity teams with the infrastructure and analytics to detect threats, anticipate failures, and respond with confidence. Today, military customers and leading transportation companies rely on Shift5 for the safety, security, and reliability of current fleets and next-generation assets.

For more information, visit www.shift5.io.

Media Contacts

703-810-3320

[email protected]

Shift5, Inc.

SOURCE Shift5