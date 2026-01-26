Company Co-Founder Josh Lospinoso Remains Involved as Founder and Board Member

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5 , the Operational Intelligence platform for America's defense and transportation systems, today announced the appointment of Toby Magsig as president and interim CEO, assuming full responsibility for company strategy, operations, and execution. Magsig joins Shift5 from L3Harris Technologies, where he served as vice president and general manager of Enterprise Autonomous Solutions, bringing extensive experience in emerging technologies, defense acquisition, and enterprise growth.

Shift5 Appoints L3Harris Executive Toby Magsig as President and Interim CEO

As part of this transition, Shift5 Co-Founder Josh Lospinoso will transition out of day-to-day operational leadership and remain involved as founder and board member, focused on long-term vision, major product initiatives, and key strategic engagements.

"Building Shift5 from the ground up has been the defining work of my career," said Josh Lospinoso, Shift5 founder and board member. "What has always mattered most to me is solving real problems for operators and maintainers - problems where failure isn't an option. This transition lets me stay focused on long-term vision and the hardest product challenges, while Toby brings the operational leadership we need to scale with rigor. He's exactly the right leader for where the company is headed."

Prior to joining Shift5, Magsig served as vice president and general manager of Enterprise Autonomous Solutions at L3Harris Technologies, where he led a new business unit focused on autonomous systems, launching product lines including AMORPHOUS software and DiamondBack autonomous vehicles. He also founded the LHXelerator to integrate commercial and non-traditional defense capabilities into L3Harris products, notching multiple successes. During his 26-year Army career, Magsig commanded the Joint Modernization Command at Army Futures Command, where he integrated over 110 future technologies across all five armed services, embraced agile development models, and led the Army's largest annual experiments. He also commanded a 4,500-member Airborne Infantry Brigade and deployed to combat twelve times across Iraq and Afghanistan.

"What Shift5 has developed is exactly what our warfighters and operators need - real-time visibility into the systems they depend on," said Toby Magsig, Shift5 president and interim CEO. "The demand for Operational Intelligence across defense and transportation is accelerating, and Shift5 is uniquely positioned to meet it. I'm excited to join the Shift5 team to ensure we're delivering for operators and maintainers, at the pace and scale the mission requires."

This transition comes as Shift5 builds on significant momentum. The company recently closed its $75M Series C funding round led by Hedosophia , secured key contracts on critical platforms such as the F-16 , and introduced next-generation capabilities to include its advanced RF-enabled GPS detection .

Ret. Gen. Rich Clarke, Shift5 chairman of the board and former SOCOM commander, emphasized the strategic nature of this transition: "Josh built Shift5 into a defense imperative, establishing the technical foundation that protects our fleets today. Toby Magsig is a proven combat leader who knows what it takes to drive high-performance teams in the most demanding environments on earth. As we pivot to mass-scale deployment, Toby is the force multiplier we need. He brings a commander's mindset to our operations, ensuring absolute accountability and precision in execution. This structure unleashes Josh to push the technical horizon while Toby drives the operational velocity required to capture the market."

About Shift5

Former military officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments founded Shift5 to transform untapped operational technology into actionable insights that enable peak performance and cyber resilience for America's defense and transportation systems.

Built for the field and tested in the most demanding environments, Shift5's Operational Intelligence platform equips operations, maintenance, and cybersecurity teams with the infrastructure and analytics to detect threats, anticipate failures, and respond with confidence.

Today, military customers and leading transportation companies rely on Shift5 for the safety, security, and reliability of current fleets and next-generation assets.

For more information, visit shift5.io .

Media Contact

[email protected]

703-810-3320

Shift5, Inc.

SOURCE Shift5