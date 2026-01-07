Next-generation capability delivers early warning of GPS threats up to 200 nautical miles away with plug-and-play deployment

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5, the Operational Intelligence platform for America's defense and transportation systems, today announced the launch of its Radio Frequency (RF)-enabled GPS threat detection, an upgraded offering that strengthens platform resilience against GPS spoofing. Building on Shift5's near real-time serial bus monitoring, this add-on capability uses a Software Defined Radio (SDR) to provide military and commercial operators with early warning of GPS spoofing attempts up to 200 nautical miles away.

Shift5 Launches Advanced RF-Enabled GPS Threat Detection

The capability's plug-and-play architecture enables rapid implementation across vehicle types - aircraft, ships, and ground vehicles - without requiring asset-specific configuration.

"GPS spoofing is an active threat facing both defense and transportation industries, and in contested environments, early warning can make the difference between mission success and failure," said Josh Lospinoso, CEO and co-founder of Shift5. "This capability gives operators the time and situational awareness needed to respond before navigation systems are compromised."

The RF-based detection complements Shift5's existing serial bus anomaly detection technology, creating a multi-layered approach to GPS threats.

"The combination of RF and serial bus monitoring provides visibility that neither approach achieves alone," said Ronak Shah, CTO of Shift5. "We're detecting spoofing attempts at the RF signal level while simultaneously monitoring how systems respond. That depth of coverage is needed when adversaries are constantly refining their techniques."

This advanced capability is available now for defense and commercial transportation platforms.

About Shift5

Former military officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments founded Shift5 to transform untapped operational technology into actionable insights that enable peak performance and cyber resilience for America's defense and transportation systems.

Built for the field and tested in the most demanding environments, Shift5's Operational Intelligence platform equips operations, maintenance, and cybersecurity teams with the infrastructure and analytics to detect threats, anticipate failures, and respond with confidence.

Today, military customers and leading transportation companies rely on Shift5 for the safety, security, and reliability of current fleets and next-generation assets.

For more information, visit shift5.io.

