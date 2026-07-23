ShiftMed Announces Integration with QGenda to Streamline Open Shift Management Across Healthcare Organizations

Real-time APIs connect workforce scheduling and on-demand shift fulfillment to help health systems fill critical shifts faster.

ShiftMed and QGenda fuse workforce scheduling with AI-powered open shift management in a seamless workflow.

Healthcare organizations can fill critical open shifts through real-time shift sharing and access to ShiftMed's network of qualified clinicians.

The collaboration reduces administrative burden and improves workforce efficiency with real-time schedule synchronization across both platforms.

MCLEAN, Va., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed, a leading AI-powered healthcare workforce platform, today announced a technology partnership with QGenda, a leading provider of healthcare workforce management solutions. The collaboration creates a seamless connection between QGenda's workforce management platform and ShiftMed's network of credentialed clinicians, enabling healthcare organizations to manage workforce needs more effectively while maintaining scheduling flexibility.

Through the integration, open shifts flow automatically between QGenda and ShiftMed, creating a unified experience for administrators and clinicians. Healthcare organizations maintain full control over which shifts are shared and can configure the integration to meet their operational needs. As schedules remain synchronized across both platforms, administrators can automate shift fulfillment without the manual complexity of managing open shifts across multiple systems.

The synchronization streamlines workforce management by reducing manual scheduling errors and making it easier for healthcare organizations to connect qualified clinicians with open shifts. Available shifts are automatically surfaced to eligible clinicians through ShiftMed, while assignments, cancellations, and schedule updates are reflected in QGenda in real time. By keeping both systems aligned, health systems can simplify scheduling, reduce administrative burden, and lower unnecessary labor costs.

"Healthcare organizations need labor solutions that integrate seamlessly with their existing workforce operations," said Todd Walrath, CEO of ShiftMed. "Our integration with QGenda helps organizations respond more efficiently to changing staffing needs by connecting scheduling technology with a network of local, qualified clinicians. Together, we're helping health systems streamline workforce management, improve operational efficiency, and ensure the right staff are available when they're needed most."

"Effective workforce management is about giving healthcare organizations the tools to respond quickly when plans change," said Greg Benoit, CEO of QGenda. "Combining QGenda's scheduling capabilities with ShiftMed's network of qualified clinicians gives our customers a more connected approach to managing open shifts by helping reduce administrative complexity while keeping operations running smoothly."

As healthcare organizations continue to navigate workforce shortages, rising labor costs, and increasing demand for scheduling flexibility, combined workforce technologies play a critical role in supporting efficient workforce strategies. By connecting scheduling operations with a flexible clinician workforce, ShiftMed and QGenda provide healthcare organizations with existing tools to strengthen coverage and reduce administrative burden.

To learn more, visit www.shiftmed.com.

About ShiftMed

ShiftMed's Workforce Management Suite helps health systems reduce labor costs and improve workforce performance through an AI-powered workforce operating layer. In 2025 alone, ShiftMed supported more than 631,000 shifts, helping health systems generate over $189 million in labor savings. By embedding AI throughout the shift fulfillment process, ShiftMed enables healthcare leaders to optimize labor, reduce premium spend, and gain greater operational control. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing HR and scheduling systems, providing a unified, data-driven view of workforce performance.

The suite includes Flex Marketplace, an on-demand marketplace that extends workforce capacity with access to more than 250,000 local, fully credentialed W2 clinicians and allied health professionals. Flex App, a custom-branded mobile app, empowers internal clinicians to claim open shifts in real time, increasing flexibility, engagement, and workforce utilization. Through Flex AI, ShiftMed automatically identifies and balances open shifts, enabling internal staff, float pools, and local on-demand clinicians to self-schedule while reducing manual coordination and agency reliance. Together, these solutions help health systems fill shifts faster, lower labor costs, and maximize workforce efficiency. The platform operates nationwide, serving partners across more than 165+ markets.

For more information, visit shiftmed.com.

About QGenda

QGenda optimizes healthcare workforce management everywhere care is delivered. The QGenda healthcare workforce management platform empowers organizations to effectively deploy workforce resources, with solutions for scheduling, credentialing, on-call management, clinical capacity management, time and attendance, residency management, and workforce analytics. More than 4,500 healthcare organizations, including leading physician groups, hospitals, academic medical centers, and enterprise health systems, use QGenda to advance workforce scheduling, optimize capacity, and improve access to care. QGenda is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at www.QGenda.com.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies — FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda, and Zynx Health — elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn.

SOURCE ShiftMed