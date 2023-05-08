ShiftMed Announces ShiftMed Platinum Rewards™ and Platinum Rebate Program™

ShiftMed healthcare professionals with high arrival rates will now have access to additional benefits and ShiftMed clients will have greater access to its highly reliable workforce.

MCLEAN, Va., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed , a workforce platform that allows nurses to work when and where they want, announced the expansion of the healthcare industry's leading Workforce Loyalty Program: ShiftMed Platinum Rewards™. The program is designed to identify and reward the highest performing nurses in the industry and deliver unmatched arrival rates, return rates and quality to its Acute, Post-Acute and In-Home clients.

ShiftMed Platinum Rewards recognizes those users with the strongest arrival rates and feedback scores. Not only does this program reward excellence, but it provides a transparent way for our clients to see when Platinum workers have claimed a shift.

"I love the flexibility made possible by being able to create my own schedule with ShiftMed," said Stephen D., LPN and ShiftMed Platinum Member. "I am able to take back control of my life and feel a regained sense of freedom working when, where, and how I want. I love the variety of options available to me, they make it easy to find choices that fit me the best."

Nurses with ShiftMed Platinum Rewards™ status unlock a variety of benefits including:

Early access to shifts

Block scheduling to simplify shift claiming

Shift bonuses for consistent arrivals

Guaranteed Shifts which eliminate cancellations

Access to Uber transportation and Uber Eats rewards

ShiftMed is also announcing the ShiftMed Platinum Rebate Program™ which is available to more than 2,000 clients across the US. ShiftMed now offers a credit to clients in the unlikely event that Platinum workers can't make their shifts. The advantage of having more than 350,000 nurses on the platform is that ShiftMed can identify the highest performers and give them access to the shifts that best fit their schedule, location and work environment.

"ShiftMed has a laser focus on delivering the highest arrival rate in the industry. We are so confident in this performance, we offer a Rebate as part of the program. We also work closely with our clients to reduce cancellations on these high performing nurses. The two go hand-in-hand," added Todd Walrath, CEO of ShiftMed. ShiftMed's technology helps manage the quality of their workforce – matching the best healthcare professionals with desired open shifts.

To see how ShiftMed's recognizing outstanding nurses for National Nurses Week, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ShiftMedNurses. To learn more about ShiftMed Rewards, visit https://www.shiftmed.com/

About ShiftMed

Healthcare facilities are addressing staffing needs and reducing overall expenditures with ShiftMed, which combines innovative workforce technology with the largest W-2 workforce marketplace. ShiftMed connects over 2,000 healthcare systems to 350,000 credentialed nursing providers and gives facilities the ability to manage an entire workforce ecosystem more efficiently in one platform. For more information, visit www.shiftmed.com .

