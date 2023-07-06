ShiftMed CEO Todd Walrath Honored as 2023 EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Innovative founder receives prestigious award recognizing entrepreneurial mind, fearless leadership, and industry influence

MCLEAN, Va, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernest Young (EY) has announced that Todd Walrath, CEO and founder of ShiftMed , an innovative workforce platform that delivers on-demand labor solutions to healthcare facilities, has been named a winner of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® Mid-Atlantic Award. EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year Award stands as a well-known and competitive honor that recognizes outstanding individuals and business leaders who have led successful companies. The Mid-Atlantic initiative honors entrepreneurs hailing from Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

This year's honorees were carefully chosen by an impartial panel of judges composed of past award recipients, esteemed CEOs, investors, and notable figures within the regional business community. Candidates were assessed on their ability to build long-term value through their entrepreneurial drive, organizational impact, and influence, alongside other fundamental contributions and qualities.

ShiftMed combines innovative technology tools with an on-demand workforce marketplace, to help healthcare facilities drive down costs and improve labor stability across the continuum of care. Walrath's strategy has been extremely successful, and ShiftMed has curated a pool of over 350,000 credentialed healthcare professionals and is utilized at over 2,000 faciltiies across the country. Following a recent $200 million funding round, the company is expanding its footprint to enter into hospital systems, and has plans to expand its hospital partners throughout the next year.

"I'm honored to be amongst this year's list of winners for EY's Entrepreneur of the Year. It is humbling to be recognized amongst such an incredible and notable list of winners who embody the entrepreneurial spirit," said Walrath. "I started ShiftMed with a vision of improving the state of healthcare's workforce and am proud to have curated an excellent team of hard-working professionals without whom ShiftMed's success would not be possible. Our company has experienced tremendous growth since our inception and I look forward to seeing what the future holds."

EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs and recieve exclusive, ongoing access to program alumni and other members in over 60 countries. Since its inception, the Entrepreneur of the Year program has recognized more than 11,000 individuals.

About ShiftMed

ShiftMed is a next-generation workforce management platform that connects hospitals and skilled nursing facilities to the highest quantity and quality of allied healthcare professionals (CNAs, LPNs, RNs, PTs, and Community Health Workers). As the #1 nursing jobs mobile app on the App Store, ShiftMed serves more than 2,000 enterprise healthcare partners in 110 markets across the country by offering software tools and direct access to labor for shift scheduling. As featured on the TODAY show, ShiftMed's on-demand platform dramatically streamlines the delivery of care services and supplies healthcare providers with compliant, credentialed workers to fulfill their staffing needs faster than any other solution. For more information, visit http://www.ShiftMed.com .

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy

