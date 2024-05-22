ShiftMed Partners with Children's Minnesota to Offer Adaptable Labor Solutions to Pediatric HealthCare Professionals

The pediatric health system will pull from ShiftMed's pool of qualified healthcare professionals to bolster its workforce

MCLEAN, Va., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed , the leader in On Demand workforce technology, announces its partnership with Children's Minnesota , an award-winning healthcare system delivering high quality pediatric healthcare. ShiftMed will provide Children's Minnesota access to its integrated platform and extensive network of local, qualified healthcare professionals.

Children's Minnesota is one of the largest independent pediatric health systems in the United States. Maintaining optimal personnel levels is paramount to ensuring the seamless delivery of specialized care to pediatric patients.

Staffing shortages are a challenge for healthcare systems around the country, including Children's Minnesota. In addition to ongoing direct hiring of healthcare professionals, the partnership with ShiftMed offers Children's Minnesota another strategy to alleviate the challenges by providing a flexible, on-demand means for qualified healthcare professionals to pick up shifts.

"As an organization focused on caring for children, we never underestimate the role of highly specialized healthcare professionals in providing exceptional care," said Yinka Ajose, Senior Director Clinical Operations at Children's Minnesota. "We are committed to ensuring the patients and families who rely on us receive the care they deserve and that our care teams feel supported amid the workforce challenges facing many of us in healthcare. We're excited to partner with ShiftMed to support our community and workforce."

"We're in a privileged position to work with some of the country's top health systems like Children's Minnesota," said Todd Walrath, CEO and founder of ShiftMed. "We recognize the tremendous impact the health system has on the community, and we're honored to play a part in supporting their operations. Our partnership reflects our shared commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare delivery, and we look forward to making a positive difference together."

To learn more about how ShiftMed is providing workforce solutions to health systems, please visit www.ShiftMed.com

About ShiftMed:

ShiftMed Workforce Management Platform empowers healthcare facilities across all segments – acute care hospitals, post-acute care centers, and in-home settings – to effectively manage staffing challenges and optimize their workforce. We leverage the industry's largest W-2 healthcare workforce marketplace, seamlessly connecting over 2,000 facilities with a network of 350,000 credentialed nursing professionals. This translates to a single, comprehensive platform for managing your entire workforce ecosystem.

ShiftMed offers a suite of solutions tailored to your specific needs. ShiftMed Flex equips your internal staff with custom-branded mobile app technology, empowering them to fill scheduling gaps and reduce labor costs. ShiftMed On Demand allows you to tap into our extensive W-2 healthcare workforce to expand your float pool, reduce reliance on travel nurses, and seamlessly fill open shifts with qualified local nurses. Finally, the ShiftMed Unlimited Network offers unmatched shift fulfillment through the world's first Digital MSP, ensuring consistent, high-quality care coverage. For more information, visit www.shiftmed.com .

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States and the only one in Minnesota devoted exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system for more than 100 years, Children's Minnesota offers more than 60 pediatric specialties through its two hospitals and multiple specialty centers and clinics throughout the metro area. The Kid Experts® at Children's Minnesota are chosen by more families than any other pediatric health system in the region. Please visit childrensMN.org to learn more.

