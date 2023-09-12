ShiftMed Partners with Hennepin Healthcare To Implement On-Demand, W-2 Workforce Solutions

The partnership will enable the Minneapolis health system to achieve optimal staffing ratios and provide clinicians with flexible work opportunities.

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed , the largest W-2 healthcare workforce management marketplace, has announced its partnership with Hennepin Healthcare , a renowned healthcare provider in Minneapolis. The collaboration will be the first of its kind in Minneapolis, with ShiftMed's platform providing Hennepin Healthcare facilities with a pool of highly qualified on-demand nurses and allied health professionals to fill open shifts. ShiftMed's platform will provide Hennepin Healthcare with the technology and resources it needs to optimize and streamline its recruitment and staffing processes, all while reducing the need for expensive travel nurses.

The partnership is driven by a shared commitment to improve the overall healthcare staffing model in Minneapolis. ShiftMed enhances the ability to recruit and retain healthcare professionals. Organizations can identify candidates for full-time, permanent positions and evaluate their performance and cultural fit.ShiftMed also offers a unique approach to performance tracking, enabling both healthcare professionals and facilities to provide feedback to improve worker and workplace experience.

ShiftMed's W2 approach to on-demand labor provides healthcare professionals with several advantages, including access to benefits such as health insurance and transportation perks. ShiftMed's platform enables nurses to have greater control over their schedules, playing a pivotal role in preventing burnout while maintaining optimal staffing ratios.

"Our collaboration with Hennepin Healthcare marks a new era in healthcare staffing, allowing them to address the unique needs of the local community while providing work flexibility for healthcare professionals," said Todd Walrath, CEO and founder of ShiftMed. "We're committed to working closely with Hennepin Healthcare to make this transition seamless, and allowing its facilities to achieve safer nurse-to-patient ratios, reduce their reliance on travel nursing, and achieve greater cost savings."

"We are excited about our partnership with ShiftMed and how it will provide a flexible staffing solution to address workforce challenges that are prevalent across healthcare, supporting our patients and our team members with a focus on exceptional care," said Jennifer DeCubellis, CEO of Hennepin Healthcare.

About ShiftMed

Healthcare facilities are addressing staffing needs and reducing overall expenditures with ShiftMed, which combines innovative workforce technology with the largest W-2 workforce marketplace. ShiftMed connects over 2,000 healthcare systems to 350,000 credentialed nursing providers and gives facilities the ability to manage an entire workforce ecosystem more efficiently in one platform. For more information, visit www.shiftmed.com .

About Hennepin Healthcare

Hennepin Healthcare is an integrated system of care that includes HCMC, a nationally recognized Level I Adult Trauma Center and Level I Pediatric Trauma Center and acute care hospital, as well as a clinic system with primary care clinics located in Minneapolis and across Hennepin County. The comprehensive healthcare system includes a 473-bed academic medical center, a large outpatient Clinic & Specialty Center, and a network of clinics in the North Loop, Whittier, and East Lake Street neighborhoods of Minneapolis, and in the suburban communities of Brooklyn Park, Golden Valley, Richfield, and St. Anthony Village. Hennepin Healthcare has a large psychiatric program, home care, and operates a research institute, philanthropic foundation, and Hennepin EMS. The system is operated by Hennepin Healthcare System, Inc., a subsidiary corporation of Hennepin County. For more information, visit https://www.hennepinhealthcare.org/

