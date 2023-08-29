ShiftMed Partners with Presbyterian Healthcare Services to Provide Strategic On-Demand Labor Solutions

Presbyterian will be the first and only health system in New Mexico to offer on-demand work opportunities for local nurses

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed , an on-demand workforce platform that delivers a scalable, cost-efficient solution across the entire spectrum of care settings, has announced its exclusive partnership with Presbyterian Healthcare Services , a leading health system and care provider in New Mexico.

The ShiftMed partnership allows caregivers who are not current employees of Presbyterian to fill scheduling gaps at Presbyterian facilities. ShiftMed will serve as Presbyterian's exclusive on-demand workforce marketplace and will provide targeted retention and recruitment incentives that go beyond wages to reduce costs including Instant Pay™, Guaranteed Shifts™, and Uber Health integration.

"We're thrilled to announce this exclusive partnership with Presbyterian Healthcare Services and get closer to our goal of expanding ShiftMed's presence in health systems, providing strategic guidance to hospitals across the country. ShiftMed's approach to on-demand labor and workforce management will improve Presbyterian's shift fulfillment while protecting their bottom line," said Larry Adams, Executive Vice President of Growth at ShiftMed.

"Having fully staffed care teams is critical to providing quality, safe and accessible care for New Mexicans," said Tim Johnsen, Chief Operating Officer of Presbyterian Healthcare Services. "We are optimistic that this partnership will help relieve scheduling challenges and support Presbyterian employees as they help our patients and members achieve their best health."

About ShiftMed

ShiftMed is a next-generation workforce management platform that connects hospitals and skilled nursing facilities to the highest quantity and quality of allied healthcare professionals (CNAs, LPNs, RNs, PTs, and Community Health Workers). As the #1 nursing jobs mobile app on the App Store, ShiftMed serves more than 2,000 enterprise healthcare partners in 110 markets across the country by offering software tools and direct access to labor for shift scheduling. As featured on the TODAY show, ShiftMed's on-demand platform dramatically streamlines the delivery of care services and supplies healthcare providers with compliant, credentialed workers to fulfill their staffing needs faster than any other solution. For more information, visit http://www.ShiftMed.com .

About Presbyterian Healthcare Services

Presbyterian Healthcare Services exists to ensure that all of the patients, members and communities we serve can achieve their best health. Presbyterian is a not-for-profit healthcare system of nine hospitals, a statewide health plan and a growing multi-specialty medical group. Founded in New Mexico in 1908, it is the state's largest private employer with more than 13,000 employees. For more information on Presbyterian Healthcare Services, visit https://www.phs.org/

