Shiji Enterprise Platform PMS is Selected by Melco Resorts & Entertainment to Power its Digital Transformation

Leading luxury casino and entertainment group chooses Shiji's PMS for its advanced features, robust security and luxury hotel experience

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiji, the global hospitality technology innovator, has announced that Melco Resorts & Entertainment (Melco), owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe has selected Shiji Enterprise Platform PMS to power their global portfolio of resorts. The company will begin implementation at their locations in Macau, completely transforming its current technical infrastructure.

Melco choses Shiji Enterprise Platform PMS for their hotels. Easy functionality to manage guest profile feature in Shiji's PMS.

With 5 properties located throughout Asia and Europe and a combined 8 Michelin Stars earned by its restaurants, Melco focuses on delivering an unparalleled luxury gaming and hospitality experience. Having already implemented Shiji's innovative Infrasys Cloud POS and Shiji Payment Solution, the Melco team was looking for a PMS that could both streamline operations and provide deep insights into customer preferences to deliver an improved experience for their guests. Shiji Enterprise Platform PMS stood out for its ability to unify guest data via single guest profiles along with its universal search and top-of-the-line security features. The Shiji Enterprise Platform team worked alongside AWS Outpost teams to implement the state-of-the-art, future-proof PMS.

"We are thrilled to partner with Melco Resorts & Entertainment, a true leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry," said Kevin King, CEO of Shiji International. "Our Shiji Enterprise Platform PMS is designed to meet the unique needs of luxury hotel groups, offering next-level product functionality and data security in an easy-to-use, modern platform."

The gaming industry has some of the hospitality's most demanding security requirements, but Shiji's successful track record with several top luxury hotel groups worldwide proved that it could meet the challenge. Shiji Enterprise Platform PMS's ability to balance staff visibility into guest preferences with stringent privacy guidelines makes it perfect for rapidly expanding luxury hotel groups.

"Having already worked with Shiji for several years, their quality of service, combined with their push for product refinement through innovation made them an obvious choice. Shiji Enterprise Platform PMS stood out as a product to help us modernize the way we manage our properties," said Avery Palos, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment. "Its intuitive interface and robust features have allowed us to better serve our guests and streamline our operations, setting new standards for luxury hospitality."

The partnership highlights how Shiji Enterprise Platform PMS is ideally suited for the luxury hospitality sector across the globe. To learn more about Shiji's technology solutions for the hotel industry, visit www.shijigroup.com.

About Shiji Group

Shiji is a multi-national technology company that provides software solutions and services for enterprise companies in the hospitality, food service, retail, and entertainment industries, ranging from hospitality technology platforms, hotel property management solutions, food and beverage and retail systems, payment gateways, data management, online distribution and more. Founded in 1998 as a network solutions provider for hotels, Shiji today comprises over 5,000 employees in 80+ subsidiaries and brands in over 31 countries, serving more than 91,000 hotels, 200,000 restaurants, and 600,000 retail outlets. For more information visit shijigroup.com.

