Shiji Group Acquires Leading Hospitality Payment and Integration Technology Provider MyCheck from Global Tech Investor Eyal Ofer's O.G. Tech

BEIJING, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiji Group ("Shiji") announces that it has acquired MyCheck, the leading payment and integration technology provider to the hospitality industry, from the technology venture capital fund of global businessman Eyal Ofer. The deal boosts the company's growing number of strategic acquisitions in hospitality technology solutions.

Since its inception in 2011, MyCheck has grown from being a consumer-facing app providing simple guest navigation and payment services to offering a holistic platform of digital solutions, which – both individually or together – can equip hotels and restaurants with a secure, seamless and powerful engagement experience for their customers.

MyCheck offers services for various stages of the guest journey from the initial booking throughout the whole experience, including One-Click Payment, Digital Check-In/Out, and Digital Dining Experience.

With over 70 customers, partners and integrated platforms, including Alipay, Apple Pay, Google, Oracle and NCR, MyCheck is a well-suited and valuable addition to the expanding Shiji Group family of businesses.

"The acquisition of a company like MyCheck, with its mission to offer integrated technology solutions for the hospitality sector, will deliver real value for Shiji as we drive the industry forward to be more technologically connected," said Kevin King, Chief Operating Officer of Shiji. "Both Shiji clients and MyCheck customers will now benefit from the synergies and greater depth of resources that come from combining the Shiji network with MyCheck's leading payment solutions."

Shlomit Kugler, CEO of MyCheck, said, "Joining the Shiji Group offers a unique opportunity to expand and deliver our vision of seamless, easy-to-use digital products for hotel and restaurant customers that will provide greater payment connectivity for the entire hospitality industry. We've been lucky enough to benefit from game-changing investment, insight, guidance and support from O.G. Tech in accelerating our growth and propelling us on our way. It's an exciting time as we look forward to expanding further through Shiji's global presence and increased, more localized support for our existing customers."

About MyCheck:

MyCheck is the hospitality industry's leading mobile payment technology provider offering various products that can be used separately or combined to equip hotels and restaurants with a powerful digital customer engagement experience. The MyCheck mobile payment platform is equipping hospitality brands with a secure, fast and engaging digital experience for guests. MyCheck aligns brands with ever-changing compliance standards, payment options and user trends needed to master the digital guest experience quickly and professionally, from hotel check-in/- out to restaurant mobile ordering with loyalty and rewards included. MyCheck was founded in 2011 by Shlomit Kugler, Erez Spatz, Tal Zvi Nathanel, and Asaf Wertheimer. It was acquired in March 2018 by O.G. Tech, the venture capital technology investment fund of global businessman Eyal Ofer. For more information, please visit www.mycheck.io.

About Shiji

Shiji Group provides software solutions and services for the hospitality, food service, retail and entertainment industries, ranging from hotel management solutions, to food and beverage and retail systems, payment gateways, data management, online distribution and more. Founded in 1998 as a network solutions provider for hotels, Shiji Group today comprises 4,000 employees in 70+ subsidiaries and brands, serving over 60,000 hotels, 200,000 restaurants and 400,000 retail outlets.

Shiji develops a network of cloud technology platforms that facilitate data exchange by connecting businesses vertically and horizontally across related industries. The importance of cross-industry integration to connect all levels of the supply chain, from guests, to distributors and suppliers of all types is a critical part of our mission. Our goal is to facilitate the transition to fully integrated systems for our clients through a network of platforms that communicate securely and easily so our clients can focus on their core competencies of serving their customers and guests. For more information, visit: shijigroup.com

Media Inquiries

Shiji Group:

Chloe Xu | Brand Manager

T +86 10 5932 5388 86856 | M +86 150 1003 3978 | E 215014@email4pr.com

Beijing Zhongchang Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd.

15th Floor, Block B, Building 2, Beijing INN, No. 5 Dongshuijing Hutong, Chaoyangmen, Dongcheng District, Beijing 100010, China

MyCheck:

Rinat Friedman, Shalom Tel Aviv

E 215014@email4pr.com | M +972-50-8879300

SOURCE Shiji Group