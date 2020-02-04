SHIMA SEIKI Enhances the Customer Experience through Optimized Service Parts Inventory Management

TOKYO and ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron™, a provider of cloud-based after-sales service solutions focused on empowering the world's leading manufacturers to maximize product uptime and deliver exceptional customer experiences, today announced SHIMA SEIKI has selected Syncron Inventory™, part of the Syncron Service Cloud, to further improve customer satisfaction and financial performance through optimized service parts inventory management.

For more than five decades, SHIMA SEIKI has been a pioneer in the textile machine industry as a manufacturer of computerized flat knitting machines, glove and sock knitting machines, design systems and automatic cutting machines. As the customer experience is at the core of the company's culture, the SHIMA SEIKI team wanted to ensure that they maintained – and increased – the exceptional service experiences to which customers have become accustomed. This led them to optimize their after-sales service organization, specifically seeking a sophisticated service parts inventory management solution.

"Most of our current service parts inventory management processes rely on manual work, and as our organization and our customers' needs have matured, we required a solution that could evolve and scale with us," said Mr. Takayoshi Enomoto, General Manager, Physical Distribution Division at SHIMA SEIKI. "With Syncron, we will be able to be much more automated and sophisticated in our approach, ultimately streamlining processes while simultaneously improving customer satisfaction and financial performance. The Syncron team has been performance and value-oriented, efficient and sincere in their approach, and I look forward to the future of our partnership."

As SHIMA SEIKI works towards improving the customer experience and financial performance with Syncron Inventory, the team will specifically focus on:





Improving the speed and efficiency of service part fill rates

Optimizing order management operations

Reducing manual efforts to allow employees to focus on more strategic initiatives, ultimately improving operational performance and efficiency

"It's exciting to see SHIMA SEIKI focus on improving their already high customer service levels, and we're honored to partner with them to enhance their after-sales service operations," said Katsuto Ochiai, Managing Director, Japan at Syncron. "We look forward to our success together as we take SHIMA SEIKI to the next level of customer experience and financial performance."

To learn more about the Syncron Service Cloud, visit syncron.com.

About SHIMA SEIKI

SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. has always been taking on the challenge of developing new technologies, with the development philosophy of "fully automatic glove knitting machines" as the starting point of its founding and "Ever Onward" as its management philosophy. As a leading manufacturer of computerized flat knitting machines, glove and sock knitting machines, design systems, and computerized cutting machines, we have earned a high reputation. Above all, "WHOLEGARMENT® Flat Knitting Machine" is adopted by apparel brands around the world because it can make knit products with beautiful seam-free and three-dimensional silhouettes. In addition, "WHOLEGARMENT®," which does not require cutting and sewing in the production process, is attracting attention as a sustainable method of manufacturing in recent years. Over 80% of sales occupy overseas, while integrated production takes place in Japan, which leads to efficient product development and technical enhancement.

* WHOLEGARMENT is a registered trademark of SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD.

https://www.shimaseiki.com/

About Syncron

Syncron empowers the world's leading manufacturers to maximize product uptime and deliver exceptional after-sales service experiences, while driving significant revenue and profit improvements. From industry leading investments in research and development, to providing the fastest time-to-value, Syncron's award-winning, cloud-based service parts inventory, price and uptime management solutions are designed to continually exceed customer expectations. Top brands from around the world trust Syncron to transform their after-sales service operations into competitive differentiators. For more information, visit syncron.com.

SOURCE Syncron

Related Links

http://www.syncron.com

