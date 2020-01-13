Shimadzu Medical Systems USA and NZ Technologies sign agreement to bring TIPSO AirPad Technology to the IXR Suite

Proprietary technology enables various modes of image navigation over the TIPSO AirPad surface (functioning as mouse and keyboard at bedside) while a real-time representation of the hand and menu is shown on the system monitor display. A simple USB dongle connects the AirPad to any workstation wirelessly without having any connection to the hospital network or any type of transfer/storage of patient data to keep within HIPAA compliance.

About Shimadzu

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan and the parent of Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Torrance, California with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Canada. Its sales and marketing office is located in Cleveland, Ohio, and its direct operations has headquarters in Dallas, Texas. Visit Shimadzu Medical Systems USA at www.shimadzu-usa.com or call (800) 228-1429.

About NZ Technologies Inc.

NZ Technologies Inc. (NZTech) is a technology innovation and electro-mechanical device production firm whose research and development has been generously supported by the Government of Canada and particularly its NRC IRAP program since the company's founding. Focused on innovating modern Human Machine Interfaces (HMI), its systems engineering specialties cover 3D machine vision and sensing, artificial intelligence, embedded electronics design and assembly, robotics control and manufacturing, and machine learning algorithms. NZTech brings value to the clinical sector through the development of non-intrusive 3D machine vision technologies. Visit NZTech at www.nztech.ca or call (833) MY-TIPSO (698-4776).

