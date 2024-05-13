Shimadzu Medical Systems USA announces integrated financing program, Shimadzu Medical Financial Services, empowering customers with tailored payment solutions

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), a medical division of Shimadzu Precision instruments, Inc., which is a subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation Japan (Shimadzu), has launched its new integrated financing program: Shimadzu Medical Financial Services.

This program enables customers to fast-track technology acquisitions by decreasing upfront costs and spreading predictable payments over a multi-year payment plan. The launch of Shimadzu Medical Financial Services aligns with the corporation's vision to become an organization that provides end-to-end solutions.

With a focus on flexibility, these new payment solutions provide customers with tailored structures that align with their budgets. By financing all associated costs of a customer's equipment acquisition, a payment plan can expedite business processes and accelerate customer ROI. Chris McHan, National Sales Director, says, "Offering financing is a direct value add to our customers, who are likely forced to choose between equally important initiatives and investments to stay competitive. Financing can help them realize the impact of the acquisition sooner."

With the rapid evolution of technology in the healthcare sector, organizations are regularly seeking to acquire the latest equipment. Shimadzu Medical Financial Services enables customers to conserve cash, preserve existing credit lines, and facilitate acquisitions that are synchronized with their fiscal planning.

"The ability to finance our equipment aids Shimadzu in our pursuit for the advancement of human health by increasing the accessibility to our technology," says Chris McHan, National Sales Director.

As Shimadzu's services expand, we continue to uphold the tenets of our corporate philosophy by contributing to society through science and technology while promoting sustainable economic growth. By removing financial barriers with payment solutions, we empower healthcare organizations to provide better care to their patients.

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan and the parent of Shimadzu Precision Instruments, Inc. doing business as Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional, and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Long Beach, CA with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Canada with a Sales and Marketing office located in Cleveland, OH and Direct Operations headquartered out of Dallas, TX, Kenmore, WA, and the greater Chicago area. Visit SMS at: www.shimadzu-usa.com or call (800) 228-1429.

