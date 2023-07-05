Shimadzu Medical Systems USA announces the release of Dynamic Digital Radiography function for MobileDaRt Evolution MX8 k type

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation, is proud to announce the release of Dynamic Digital Radiography (DDR) function for MobileDaRt Evolution MX8 k type. This product will be showcased at the AHRA (American Healthcare Radiology Administrators) Annual Meeting and Exposition, held in Indianapolis, IN from July 10 to 12. 

MobileDaRt Evolution MX8 k type
DDR function on MobileDaRt Evolution MX8 k type
MobileDaRt Evolution MX8 Version k type can now support capabilities with the DDR option. DDR is an advanced X-ray technology that makes it possible to provide a series of individual digital images from a sequence of pulsed X-rays creating dynamic imaging studies. Unlike typical static images, this feature allows observation as a cine loop with dynamic information such as changes in lung shape during respiration for patients with difficulty in moving. The DDR image can be displayed on a large monitor on the mobile main unit, which allows to facilitate immediate evaluation and patient care.   

Features of the Shimadzu MobileDaRt Evolution MX8 Version System

The system enables radiography to be performed at bedside, in an emergency room or at any locations in hospitals where an X-ray examination is required. Shimadzu's mobile X-ray system offers intuitive maneuverability and great forward visibility during travel. The acquired image can be verified on the built-in (19-inch square) monitor on the spot to assist operator's quick decision for treatment. To date, Shimadzu has provided four types of digital radiography (DR) units having different types of flat panel detector in order to deliver further advancements in mobile imaging performance and workflow.

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS)

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan and the parent of Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional, and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Long Beach, California with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Canada with a Sales and Marketing office located in Cleveland, Ohio and Direct Operations headquartered out of Dallas, Texas, Kenmore, WA, and the greater Chicago area. Visit SMS at: www.shimadzu-usa.com or call (800) 228-1429.

For further information contact:
Frank Serrao
800-228-1429
[email protected]

