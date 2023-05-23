Shimadzu Medical Systems USA announces the release of Konica Minolta Glassless FPD on SONIALVISION G4 LX and FLUOROspeed X1 systems

TORRANCE, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation, is proud to announce the release of the Glassless Flat Panel Detector from Konica Minolta on our SONIALVISION G4 LX (universal remote RF table) and FLUOROspeed X1 (patient-side conventional RF table).

Shimadzu's RF systems are now available with Konica Minolta's new AeroDR Glassless Flat Panel Detectors. These panels are incredibly light. The 14x17 inch panel is 4 lbs.; and the larger 17x17 inch panel is 5 lbs., which helps reduce stress and strain on healthcare workers.

Konica Minolta shatters the glass ceiling with the latest innovation in wireless digital detectors. With the AeroDR Glass Flat Panel Detectors there is no glass substrate, just a thin film transistor (TFT), further decreasing the panel weight and, as important reducing the distance between the scintillator and electronics for superior sensitivity and outstanding image quality. The AeroDR family of flat panel detectors are renowned for durability, a powerful 7-year power cell warranty and exceptional high-definition resolution at 100 µm and 200 µm. AeroDR Glassless Flat Panel Detectors are available for Shimadzu Medical Systems RADspeed Pro and MobileDaRt MX8k to help facilities take advantage of a smart imaging solution for greater efficiency and optimal image quality.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.
Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company's focus is to contribute to life-changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray, ultrasound, and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA
Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan and the parent of Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Torrance, California with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Canada with a Sales and Marketing office located in Cleveland, Ohio and Direct Operations headquartered out of Dallas, Texas; Kenmore, WA and the greater Chicago area. Visit SMS at: www.shimadzu-usa.com or call (800) 228-1429.

