Shincheonji Church Holds Press Conference for the Americas Addressing New Parables Seminar

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, January 14th, at 4:00pm, Shincheonji Church of Jesus hosted the virtual "Shincheonji Americas Press Conference" in response to the growing interest of pastors and media worldwide toward the successful results of Shincheonji's recent Bible seminar series on the book of Revelation, "The Testimony on the Prophecy and Fulfillment of Revelation. Over 100 media representatives from 27 countries participated in the conference.

From October 28 to December 27 of last year, Shincheonji Church hosted a 10-week online Bible seminar series, piquing the interest of over 6 million viewers. As a result, over 700 churches and pastors worldwide voiced intent to collaborate with Shincheonji in learning and sharing the scriptures.

The press conference, which streamed live on Shincheonji Church's Youtube channel, included words from pastors who attended the Revelation seminar series, a Q&A session from media and press and a speech from Shincheonji's Chairman Man Hee Lee, who has been working for 39 years to provide free Bible education worldwide. Media companies in attendance included Religio Mag, Nicaraguan TV station Bolsa de Noticias, as well as numerous broadcast TV and radio stations.

Chairman Lee expressed that the Book of Revelation is recorded in parables, so the Revelation seminar may have difficult content that is clearly understood after understanding the parables. Therefore, "The Parables of the Secrets of Heaven and the Testimony of the Fulfillment", which started on January 3rd is a 24-lecture seminar series available for anyone to access and learn.

"It says in the Bible that things will not remain as parables forever, but there comes a time when things will be spoken plainly–this is when the prophecies in parables become fulfilled," Chairman Lee emphasized. "The true entities of the prophecies appear once they are fulfilled. These true entities will be revealed in the future lectures."

The ongoing Parables seminar series will be broadcasted in 24 different languages on the church's YouTube channel.

"The 1,200 pastors who signed an MOU regarding Bible education will be listening to this seminar series," a representative of Shincheonji stated. "Every believer of God should understand these words—we ask all of the Christians around the world, including pastors, to pay close attention."

