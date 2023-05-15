Shincheonji's Chairman Lee Teaches Bible Seminar to Pastors in Daejeon

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chairman Lee, Man-hee of Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Shincheonji) hosted an in person "Word Seminar" in Daejeon on the 6th titled the "Testimony on the Fulfillment of Revelation." The event took place at 4PM in Daejeon KT Human Resources Development Center, and over 500 pastors and church members from various denominations, including Presbyterian, Methodist, and Full Gospel attended.

Over 500 ministers and congregation members gathered from various churches and denominations surrounding Daejeon for the Bible Seminar led by Chairman Lee, emphasizing the explanations of the prophecies of Revelation and their fulfillments. Shincheonji has entered into MOU's with 5,300 pastors (230 in Korea) and is in open dialogue with them. Through these discussions, 280 churches in 15 countries overseas have changed their signboards to Shincheonji, Church of Jesus.

The book of Revelation, which is recorded in parables, is extremely difficult to understand, and failure to interpret it has caused dilemma.

Chairman Lee pointed out that currently the world of Christianity is adding to and subtracting from the book of Revelation. He gave a detailed explanation of the prophecy and fulfillment of every chapter, the order in which the prophecies fulfill, and the main points of Revelation chapters 1 to 22, emphasizing that we must clearly know and keep the promise given by God, that is, the contents of the book of Revelation in the Bible.

"The fact that pastors flock to the Word Seminar of the Book of Revelation held by the Shincheonji's Chairman is something that the religious world needs to pay attention to," one religious official said. "The Korean church is too passive in interpreting the Book of Revelation and the teachings about the last days. Given that even the mention of this is taboo, not only curious church members but also pastors are searching for words related to this topic, and eventually make their way towards the Word Seminar."

"Many pastors who are hungry to understand Revelation have been seeking out the words of Shincheonji Church of Jesus or requesting discussions. I hope that this will serve as an opportunity to broaden conversations with pastors and other denominations and for everyone to think about what is the desirable faith needed to follow the will of God and Jesus and put that faith into practice," a Shincheonji representative said.

Shincheonji's Word Seminar, the "Testimony on the Fulfillment of Revelation" will be broadcasted live on Shincheonji's official YouTube channel and will conclude on the 13th in Incheon.

