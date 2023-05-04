Shiner Law Group Announces the Opening of a New Office in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiner Law Group, a Florida leading personal injury law firm, is proud to announce the opening of a new local office located at 2480 E. Michigan St., Suite 206, Orlando, Florida 32806. This location will allow the firm to better serve clients in the Orlando area and expand its ability to help those who are injured throughout Central Florida.

David Irving Shiner Floridas Top Leading Personal Injury Lawyer

The Orlando office is conveniently located in the heart of the city and provides easy access for clients throughout the local community. Our Orlando personal injury lawyers and staff are available 24/7 to meet the needs of those involved in accidents.

"We are excited to open our 8th and newest law office in Orlando and we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional legal representation to clients throughout Florida," said David Shiner, managing partner of Shiner Law Group. "Our team of attorneys has a wealth of experience in personal injury law, and we continue to be committed to fighting for our client's rights."

Shiner Law Group has been serving clients throughout Florida for more than 20 plus years and has a proven track record of success in a wide range of personal injury cases, including car accidents, slip and falls, medical malpractice, motorcycle crashes, and wrongful death.

The Orlando office is now open and ready to serve clients. To schedule a consultation with one of Shiner Law Group's expert injury attorneys, please call (407) 305-0566 or visit their website at www.shinerlawgroup.com.

About Shiner Law Group:

Shiner Law Group is a Florida-based personal injury law firm representing clients throughout the state. The firm's attorneys have decades of legal experience and have successfully represented thousands of clients in various personal injury cases. Shiner Law Group is committed to providing each client personalized and aggressive representation. For more information, please visit www.shinerlawgroup.com.

Contact:

David Shiner, Esq.

Shiner Law Group, P.A.

2480 East Michigan Street, Suite 206

Orlando, Florida 32806

Phone: (407) 305-0566

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Shiner Law Group