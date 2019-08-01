Shiner Law Group Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Man Accused of Allegedly "Huffing" While Driving

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Valeria Marchi, the court-appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Jorge C. Raschiotto, has retained the law firm of Shiner Law Group, P.A. in connection with the alleged wrongful death of her husband, Jorge Raschiotto, who was killed in a motor vehicle crash allegedly caused by the gross negligence of Paul Wilson Streater on April 28, 2018, on Federal Highway in Delray Beach, Palm Beach County, Florida.

On April 28, 2018, at approximately 7:18 PM, Mr. Jorge C. Raschiotto, his sister Veronica Raschiotto, and her two children, were killed when Mr. Paul Wilson Streater drove his Chevrolet Silverado 4 Door Pickup Truck into the rear-end of the Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan the Raschiottos occupied.

On June 20, 2019, Shiner Law Group and its attorneys, on behalf of the Estate of Jorge C. Raschiotto, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the 15th Judicial Circuit Court in and for Palm Beach County, Florida, against Paul Streater, alleging his negligence caused the death of Mr. Jorge Raschiotto. The case is captioned Valeria Marchi, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Jorge C. Raschiotto v. Paul Wilson Streater (Case No. 50-2019-CA-008018-XXXX-MB).

According to the Delray Beach Police Department's Probable Cause Affidavit ("PCA"), which was filed in Paul Streater's criminal case in the 15th Judicial Circuit Court in and for Palm Beach County, Florida (Case No. 50-2018-CF-00709-AXXX-MB), Paul Streater's truck was traveling at approximately 107 miles per hour just before its impact with the Raschiottos' minivan. Moreover, per the PCA, the toxicology report of Paul Streater's blood revealed the presence of 1,1-Difluoroethane on the day of the crash. According to the PCA, 1,1-Difluoroethane is the main ingredient in "Dust-Off" cans, and law enforcement found a receipt in Paul Streater's truck for the purchase of two cans of "Dust-Off" from earlier that same day.

The Delray Beach Police Department pronounced Mr. Raschiotto and his three family members dead at the scene due to injuries caused by the fatal crash. Paul Streater currently faces multiple charges of DUI Manslaughter and Vehicular Homicide stemming from the crash that took the lives of the Raschiottos.

Ms. Marchi retained the lawyers at Shiner Law Group, P.A. to pursue a civil case in connection with the allegedly avoidable and wrongful death of her husband, Jorge Raschiotto. Attorney Stratton Smiley – a personal injury lawyer with Shiner Law Group who also represents the Estate of Raschiotto – said, "We are deeply troubled and saddened by this completely preventable tragedy and will do everything we can to obtain the justice Ms. Marchi and her family deserve." As David Shiner, a Florida personal injury lawyer and trial attorney, has been quoted, "Money is not the motivating factor at this point."

If you want more information on the matter, or other matters in which Shiner Law Group, P.A. is involved, please contact Shiner Law Group at 561-777-7700, via email: info@ShinerLawGroup.com, or visit: ShinerLawGroup.com. Shiner Law Group, P.A., maintains offices throughout Florida in Palm Beach, Broward, Martin, and St. Lucie counties and Shiner Law Group's main office is located at 951 Yamato Road, Suite 210, Boca Raton, Florida 33431.

