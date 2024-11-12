Ship Smarter, Not Harder: Holiday Shipping Insights Unwrapped

Duck® brand survey reveals seasonal shipping struggles and offers tips for getting gifts under the tree on time

AVON, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fast-paced, digital world, there are many gift-giving options for loved ones far and wide, from sending e-cards to their favorite shops and restaurants to creating custom video messages. However, a new survey from Duck® brand, a leading maker of mailing and shipping products, finds that the festive fun of sending physical presents isn't lost.

"We learned that most people (98%) send at least one package containing gifts and nearly half (46%) of people typically mail up to three gifts throughout the season," says Natalie Guillaume, Director of Product Marketing, Packaging Tapes, at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets Duck® brand. "To make the process holly and jolly, we recommend planning ahead and purchasing high-quality supplies to ensure their presents arrive on time and in one piece."

Good Tidings Delivered on Time

More than 60% of survey participants say they send their packages two to four weeks in advance of when they need to arrive. Still, 43% express their greatest concern when mailing goods throughout the yuletide season is the parcel arriving on time. Knowing they can't rely on the magic of Santa's sleigh to make a timely delivery, Guillaume suggests getting ahead of the holiday hustle by checking delivery deadlines for the busy season. Then, leave a little leeway to account for delays due to winter weather or other logistical challenges.

Don't Let Tape Get Your Tinsel in a Tangle

When it comes to shipping, the wrong tape can be a Grinch. Nearly half of people (45%) say tape not sticking well to boxes is their biggest challenge. In this case, a heavy-duty tape, like Duck Max Strength® Packing Tape, will do the trick. Featuring maximum strength and stick, this tape has wide temperature range performance, so you don't have to worry about damaged deliveries due to a frosty forecast.

Additionally, 40% of people have experienced difficulty tearing packing tape. Duck® Brand EZ Start® Packing Tape, made with FrustrationFree® technology, provides a simple solution for smooth, easy and quiet removal from the roll. The easy-to-use dispenser is uniquely designed to eliminate the annoyance of losing the tape end, which 39% of respondents say is a struggle.

With these tips, you can send gifts on their merry way. For more help with holiday shipments this season, visit https://www.duckbrand.com/move-ship/shipping.

*Survey conducted by Duck® brand in September 2024 polled 1,000 consumers to learn about their shipping habits throughout the holiday season.

