ShipBob & Returnly Speed Up Returns Processing to Enable Faster Shopper Refunds

The quick setup to integrate the two platforms requires no developer work for business owners, making it easier than ever for e-commerce store owners to automate returns through the ShipBob platform. Returnly's financial technology helps retailers turn returns into repurchases by issuing instant credit to shoppers at the start of the return. Returnly settles all transactions in real-time taking on the return and customer risk, so merchants are never at a loss.

"We are excited to partner with Returnly as returns can be a major pain point for e-commerce merchants," said Dhruv Saxena, ShipBob CEO and Co-Founder. "ShipBob is committed to partnering with organizations that add value to our customers' bottom line and allow them to focus on growing their business."

"ShipBob was a natural partner for us as a leading fulfillment and technology provider in the e-commerce space," said Eduardo Vilar, Returnly CEO and Founder. "The integration will help customers deliver the best, most seamless returns and refund experience for their shoppers, in a way that's hands-off for their team."

This integration can be found under the Store Integration section of the Quick Setup, once merchants have created a ShipBob account.

About ShipBob

Based in Chicago, ShipBob is a privately held technology company offering simple, fast and affordable fulfillment for e-commerce businesses. As an end-to-end fulfillment solution, ShipBob provides warehousing and package delivery in 1-2 business days across its network of fulfillment centers. ShipBob's software seamlessly integrates with the leading e-commerce platforms to automatically fulfill orders as they are placed online, and also provides order and inventory management, customer communication and advanced analytics. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com.

About Returnly

Returnly helps the world's most forward-thinking brands deliver frictionless shopping experiences post-purchase. The company provides online merchants with the tools they need to efficiently manage returns, increase revenue and build customer loyalty. With Returnly, shoppers receive free instant credit to buy again at that store immediately. Returnly settles all transactions in real-time taking on the return and customer risk, so merchants are never at a loss. For more information, visit: www.returnly.com.

Contact:

Stephanie Levinson

312-796-0614

stephanie.levinson@wyecomm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shipbob--returnly-speed-up-returns-processing-to-enable-faster-shopper-refunds-300659640.html

SOURCE ShipBob

Related Links

http://www.shipbob.com

