ShipBob Adds Key Hires to Leadership Team With a Focus on Accelerating Smart Growth

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob today announced the hiring of several key roles across its leadership team. Brittany Smith joins ShipBob as Chief Financial Officer with 20+ years of experience working with companies to develop long-term growth plans, gain market share, expand product and solutions offerings, and improve profitability and cash flow.

"As we look ahead, Brittany's finance experience as an investor and operator, operational discipline, and deep understanding of complex platforms like ours will be instrumental to ShipBob. We're excited to welcome her as our CFO, where she'll help steer ShipBob's next chapter of growth and strengthen our position as the default logistics platform for our merchants and partners around the world," said Divey Gulati, President and co-founder of ShipBob.

"I am happy to be a part of ShipBob's continued strong performance and help lead a finance organization at a fast-growing company that is providing an essential service to small and medium DTC ecommerce businesses," said Smith. "As I think about the future of retail, I believe the way we shop will continue to fundamentally shift toward ecommerce among independent brands that offer faster delivery. ShipBob's best-in-class fulfillment solution through its proprietary technology platform offers a huge global market opportunity," Smith added.

Smith previously worked at CDW Corporation for nearly 4 years, most recently as Vice President of Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis. Prior to CDW, Smith was CFO of Envoy Global, and also worked at Madison Dearborn Partners and Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. Smith holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and International Studies from Northwestern University and a Master's degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Additionally, Rahul Magan joined ShipBob as VP, Legal to oversee ShipBob's worldwide legal affairs. Prior to joining ShipBob, Magan was in private practice at the law firm of Goodwin Procter LLP in the Bay Area, where he was a member of the firm's Technology and Life Sciences group specializing in all areas of corporate and securities law, and advising emerging growth companies throughout their lifecycle, including IP transactions, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions. Magan holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and a Bachelors of Arts in Business Economics and Political Science from UCLA.

Lastly, Andy Pittman joins ShipBob as VP, Global Talent Acquisition & Onboarding. Most recently, Pittman served as the VP of Talent Strategy at Mailchimp, where he focused on ensuring growth among a diverse group of humble, creative, and independent thinkers at a place where people can accelerate their careers and do their best work in a dynamic and inclusive environment. Prior to Mailchimp, Pittman built out the talent function at Pindrop, and helped build Scoutmob by running talent and managing sales and company operations. Pittman graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Logistics and Marketing.

About ShipBob

ShipBob is the leading cloud-based logistics platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses to provide them access to best-in-class supply chain and fulfillment capabilities. The ShipBob platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels, and enables them to manage products, inventory, orders, and shipments, and leverage analytics and reporting to run their business effectively.

Founded in 2014 out of Chicago, ShipBob was launched through Y Combinator by co-founders Dhruv Saxena and Divey Gulati, two entrepreneurs who saw a need for more efficient shipping for ecommerce businesses. Today, the company has raised $330.5 million in funding and operates a global logistics network with 24 fulfillment centers across five countries, including the United States, Canada, England, Ireland, and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com .

