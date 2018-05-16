ShipBob Announces Order Fulfillment Partnership and Platform Integration with Squarespace

The quick setup process to integrate the two platforms requires no back-end development. Once the store owner sends their inventory to ShipBob's network of fulfillment centers across the U.S., each order is automatically routed to the ShipBob fulfillment center that can pack and ship the order to the customer in the most efficient and cost-effective manner. Squarespace e-commerce customers can even use their own custom branded packaging to maintain brand identity throughout the unboxing experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with a company that has the same belief in giving all business owners, no matter the size, equal opportunity to succeed in the marketplace," said Dhruv Saxena, CEO and Co-Founder, ShipBob. "Our integration will allow Squarespace's customers to focus on the important parts of running their business and let us take care of back office logistics and shipping."

Store owners that sell on other platforms or marketplaces can easily connect those stores to ShipBob as well, for integrated fulfillment and inventory management across all sales channels. This integration is available immediately and is found within the apps panel in the Squarespace user's website settings when logged in.

Based in Chicago, ShipBob is a privately held technology company that offers simple, fast, and affordable fulfillment for e-commerce businesses. As an end-to-end fulfillment solution, ShipBob provides warehousing and package delivery in 1-2 business days across its network of fulfillment centers. ShipBob's integrated software combines order and inventory management, customer communication, and predictive data and insights. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com.

Squarespace makes beautiful products to help people with creative ideas succeed. By blending elegant design and sophisticated engineering, we empower millions of people — from individuals and local artists to entrepreneurs shaping the world's most iconic businesses — to share their stories with the world. Squarespace's team of more than 700 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin and Portland. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com/about.

