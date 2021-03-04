ShipBob Launches First UK-Based Fulfillment Center in London, England

CHICAGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob , the leading cloud-based logistics platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced its first fulfillment center in the United Kingdom. In today's convenience economy, this enables ecommerce businesses around the world to thrive within the UK by addressing their customers' expectations of fast and affordable shipping.

With their latest international location, which is in very close proximity to the Heathrow Airport and major logistics hubs, ShipBob customers can reduce international shipping costs, improve the customer experience with shorter transit times while removing import duties and tariffs, and increase conversions for consumers in the UK market, which includes England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Analysts expect that Brexit will impact cross-border ecommerce in the UK, projecting a 7.3% decrease in 2021. Working with a global logistics solution with locations in the UK and the European Union ensures you're able to fulfill your promise of fast and affordable shipping.

ShipBob is partnering with Royal Mail and DPD carriers, securing discounted shipping rates and fast delivery times. Using Royal Mail and DPD, the average transit time from ShipBob's UK facility to the majority of the UK is 1-4 business days.

"Our mission is to democratize fulfillment for companies of all sizes around the world. We are excited to help direct-to-consumer brands expand their reach into the United Kingdom," said Dhruv Saxena, CEO and co-founder of ShipBob. "Like our entire fulfillment network, our UK fulfillment center will be held to the ShipBob promise of reliable, fast, and inexpensive shipping with end-to-end transparency from one dashboard, managing all of our customers' sales channels."

"From our history through the years with ShipBob, it was a no-brainer to expand into other markets with them knowing that they have done their due diligence to meet the ShipBob standard," said long-time ShipBob customer, Marc Fontanetta, Director of Operations of BAKblade.

Additionally, ShipBob just opened two new US fulfillment centers in Phoenix, Arizona and Louisville, Kentucky to further expand their regional fulfillment network and increase capacity in the US. These are their twelfth and thirteenth fulfillment centers in the United States.

Ecommerce brands that are interested in partnering with ShipBob to take advantage of their US and UK fulfillment network can find more information here: https://fulfillment.shipbob.com/united-kingdom/

About ShipBob

ShipBob is the leading cloud-based logistics platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses to provide them access to best-in-class supply chain and fulfillment capabilities. The ShipBob platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels, and enables them to manage products and inventory, orders and shipments, and leverage analytics and reporting to run their business effectively.

Founded in 2014 out of Chicago, ShipBob was launched through Y Combinator by co-founders Dhruv Saxena and Divey Gulati, two entrepreneurs who saw a need for more efficient shipping for ecommerce businesses. Today, the company has raised $130.5 million in funding and operates a global logistics network with 16 fulfillment centers across four countries. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com .

