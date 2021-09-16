ShipBob's Latest Release includes Customization Suite, Expedited Global Shipping, and Integrations with Gorgias and Linnworks Heading Into Peak Season

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob , the leading global fulfillment platform for small and medium-sized ecommerce businesses, today announced its latest software enhancements, which include a new customization suite for gift notes and kitting, an integration with Gorgias, the leading ecommerce customer service platform, and an integration with Linnworks, a commerce solution that connects, manages and automates operations for businesses to sell wherever their customers are.

Customization Suite

ShipBob's customization suite includes new features to help delight customers including gift notes, custom sender names on shipping labels, and other fulfillment services like kitting and using custom boxes, poly mailers and inserts in direct-to-consumer orders.

"Getting the unboxing experience right is one of the many elements in building a great brand. If you look at the world's leading consumer brands like Nike and Apple, every detail of the experience is carefully thought through. Compared to any other marketing strategy, it's the only part of the customer experience that has a 100% open rate," said Dhruv Saxena, CEO & co-founder of ShipBob. "We are very excited to offer these personalization capabilities so ecommerce brands can optimize this ahead of peak season and drive repeat purchases and loyalty," Saxena added.

App Store Integrations

ShipBob's App Store has several new integrations including being the first fulfillment solution to integrate with Gorgias, allowing brands to have seamless customer support and shipping data in one place to streamline any post-purchase order inquiries and actions.

Another new integration with Linnworks helps ecommerce brands automate commerce operations and get a single source of truth for inventory counts, orders and shipment tracking.

ShipBob customers can also utilize other recent integrations to activate new sales channels and increase conversions including Walmart 2-Day Delivery badging, Pachama carbon credits to offset emissions and more.

Fast Shipping & Global Expansion

ShipBob enables 2-day delivery across the continental US for all ecommerce brands, even from just one fulfillment center. Customers can use ShipBob's Ideal Distribution Analytics to compare their current inventory placement breakdown with how expanding into fulfillment center(s) in other regions would reduce shipping costs, transit times and shipping zones. ShipBob also added regional carriers across the US to offset congestion from larger carriers heading into peak season, as well as expedited shipping across its US, Canadian and European fulfillment centers.

Ecommerce brands that are interested in partnering with ShipBob to take advantage of the features from this release can find more information here: https://product.shipbob.com/summer-release-21

About ShipBob

ShipBob is the leading cloud-based logistics platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses to provide them access to best-in-class supply chain and fulfillment capabilities. The ShipBob platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels, and enables them to manage products, inventory, orders and shipments, and leverage analytics and reporting to run their business effectively.

Founded in 2014 out of Chicago, ShipBob was launched through Y Combinator by co-founders Dhruv Saxena and Divey Gulati, two entrepreneurs who saw a need for more efficient shipping for ecommerce businesses. Today, the company has raised $330.5 million in funding and operates a global logistics network with 24 fulfillment centers across five countries, including the United States, Canada, England, Ireland and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com .

ShipBob

