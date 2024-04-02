Shipium and APC Postal Logistics Partner to Expand International Reach for Ecommerce Shippers

The partnership makes APC's services immediately available to Shipium customers

SEATTLE, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APC Postal Logistics, a leading consolidator and distributor of international shipments, today announced a partnership with Shipium, the modern shipping platform for ecommerce retailers, brands, and LSPs.

APC, an industry leader for over 20 years, offers cross-border distribution for parcel and mail deliveries. With three locations strategically placed near JFK, ORD, and LAX airports, APC is a recognized champion of shippers who want to expand their international availability. Shippers turn to APC when reduced costs, reliability, and customer service are important.

Shipium is the leading enterprise shipping platform for the ecommerce industry, servicing brands, retailers, and LSPs. Customers turn to Shipium when fast, affordable, and on-time delivery becomes a top business priority. As the complexity of digital channels grows, Shipium has proven to be the modern technology necessary to handle operational flexibility.

Companies who leverage APC and Shipium together gain fast access to an international audience, which is vital for ecommerce businesses looking to grow their market beyond domestic customers. After a Shipium customer partners with APC, turning on their services within their Shipium account is an afternoon activity.

"Shipium has developed an impressive solution to help businesses deliver based on consumer needs. As US business expand their businesses to international consumers and require better delivery and expertise to grow confidently, our partnership enables fast access to APC's crossborder solutions," said Guy Gemmill, President and Co-Founder of APC Postal Logistics.

"Ecommerce growth requires smart international expansion. APC is the type of carrier that ensures the brands of our customers maintain their integrity abroad by offering reliable delivery," said Jason Murray, CEO of Shipium. "We are excited to include APC in Shipium's pre-integrated carrier network to help give customers more cross-border options."

ABOUT APC POSTAL LOGISTICS

APC simplifies international delivery for US businesses, empowering brand expansion, enhancing consumer experience, and increasing revenue. Our global delivery and technology solutions ensure fast delivery, reliable package visibility, analytics, landed cost calculation, and compliance. Our support team provides expertise for merchants and their consumers, enabling US businesses to focus on growth. Learn more at apc-pli.com.

ABOUT SHIPIUM

Shipium is an end-to-end shipping platform for modern operators. The platform improves shipping speed and on-time-delivery by coordinating previously disconnected steps of the supply chain through an API-first platform deeply integrated into Manhattan systems, like Active® Platform and On-Prem solutions. Founded by the same team who created Amazon's shipping stack, customers experience the same enterprise-grade performance from estimated delivery dates on the website down to shipment execution at the warehouse. Visit www.shipium.com for more information.

