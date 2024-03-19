Shipium and Manhattan Associates Partner to Unify Retail Shipping Operations

The partnership extends Shipium's modern shipping platform across the Manhattan Active® suite of solutions

SEATTLE, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipium, the leading shipping platform for enterprise retailers and logistics service providers, today announced a partnership with Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH), the global leader in supply chain commerce. The partnership welcomes Shipium into the Manhattan Value Partner (MVP) program, marking the company as a trusted partner to Manhattan customers looking to improve their shipping operations and performance.

"As the percentage of ecommerce sales continues to grow, retailers are forced to balance escalating shipping costs with providing an expedited and transparent delivery experience," said Eric Lamphier, senior director of Alliances for Manhattan. "Shipium and Manhattan are at the forefront of orchestrating and optimizing every part of the ecommerce fulfillment process."

The Shipping Experience is Half the Shopping Experience

Retailers can optimize their shipping performance by adding Shipium's "Ship from Anywhere" APIs to Manhattan's industry-leading Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management and Manhattan Active® Omni solutions. A major American apparel retailer recently leveraged a combined Shipium/Manhattan solution to improve the way it fulfills orders from its warehouses and nationwide store network. Manhattan's Order Management solution handles delivery promising and sourcing decisions and shares that information with Shipium who then selects the best carrier from its vast carrier network and generates the manifest.

Shipium customers average a 12% reduction in annual parcel spend the first year they switch to Shipium, while customers saw 99.1% on-time-delivery performance during the 2023 peak season. Together, Shipium and Manhattan help retailers keep the promises that they made.

"Coordinating specific shipping use cases across existing systems is the only way to drive lower costs and happier customers," said Jason Murray, CEO and co-founder of Shipium. "We are excited to partner with Manhattan to streamline shipping operations in DCs and stores, and play our part driving a unified supply chain across the retail industry."

About Shipium

Shipium is an end-to-end shipping platform for modern operators. The platform improves shipping speed and on-time-delivery by coordinating previously disconnected steps of the supply chain through an API-first platform deeply integrated into Manhattan systems, like Active® Platform and On-Prem solutions. Founded by the same team who created Amazon's shipping stack, customers experience the same enterprise-grade performance from estimated delivery dates on the website down to shipment execution at the warehouse. Visit www.shipium.com for more information.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

