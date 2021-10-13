Shipley Do-Nuts Amps Up Hometown Growth

New Shipley franchisee Global Fuels opened its first shop at 2520 F.M. 1488 in Conroe on Sept. 13 , with plans to open three more in the next year.

on , with plans to open three more in the next year. Longtime franchisee Andy Chang , who joined Shipley 30 years ago, operates five Shipley Do-Nuts locations and opened his newest on Oct. 4 at 4477 W. Davis St. in Conroe .

, who joined Shipley 30 years ago, operates five Shipley Do-Nuts locations and opened his newest on at 4477 W. Davis St. in . Franchisees Carolyn and Phalyn Pao , who own five Shipley locations, celebrated the opening of their sixth Shipley Do-Nuts at 3607 S. Main, Ste. 100 in Stafford , on Oct. 5 .

, who own five Shipley locations, celebrated the opening of their sixth Shipley Do-Nuts at 3607 S. Main, Ste. 100 in , on . Lianne Chang will open a Spring location, her 10th Shipley Do-Nuts, at 9116 N. Grand Parkway later this month.

will open a Spring location, her 10th Shipley Do-Nuts, at 9116 N. Grand Parkway later this month. Sopheap Chem will open her third Shipley Do-Nuts later this fall in Bay City at 1916 Avenue F.

will open her third Shipley Do-Nuts later this fall in at 1916 Avenue F. Charlie Dahu will open a Wallisville location at 15257 Wallisville Road, the second of three planned Shipley Do-Nuts locations for Dahu, later this fall.

Also in October, the relocated Humble Shipley Do-Nuts will open at 19399 Highway 59 N.

"This is a dynamic time for the brand as we ramp up on growth and reinvest in our infrastructure and growing team," said Clifton Rutledge, Shipley Do-Nuts CEO. "Our goal is to double in size in the next five years, and we'll get there with the help of our longtime Shipley franchisees who are growing with us, along with brand newcomers who see the incredible potential and opportunity that Shipley offers."

The company is opening 18 new shops across several states in 2021. Shipley Do-Nuts currently has agreements in place for more than 70 new locations throughout Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Colorado over the next five years.

The company is actively recruiting additional franchisees in new and existing markets, with a focus on increasing its presence in Colorado and Oklahoma.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products. Shipley franchises over 300 restaurants to a diverse group of operators across nine states and has served its do-nuts, kolaches and beverages to generations of guests. For information on franchising, visit shipleydonuts.com/franchise .

