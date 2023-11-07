SHIPLEY DO-NUTS APPOINTS BRAD REYNOLDS AS CFO

The brand continues growth momentum in Q3 with launch of marketing co-op, new loyalty program, store openings and franchisee signings

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Do-Nuts, one of the nation's oldest and largest do-nut brands, has appointed Brad Reynolds, a seasoned multi-unit restaurant executive who previously served as the CFO at Blaze Pizza and Smashburger, as its new chief financial officer. At Shipley, Reynolds will work with the executive team to help further grow the brand as Shipley experiences record sales and new unit growth.

New VP of Operations Chris Smith is also joining the leadership team to support Shipley's growth. Smith has held leadership roles at multiple franchise restaurant brands, including Eskimo Hut, Rave Restaurant Group and Smashburger. He will focus on ensuring franchisees have the necessary tools and support to be highly successful.

"We have big goals for Shipley, and Brad's and Chris' experiences with successful franchise systems will be a strategic advantage for us as we focus on building even more new units, increasing shop sales and developing best-in-class operational systems for our franchisees," said Shipley CEO Flynn Dekker. "This is a pivotal time in Shipley's 87-year history as we continue to modernize the brand and expand our footprint across the U.S."

In Q3 2023, Shipley launched its first-ever marketing co-op, allowing the brand to market its nearly 350 shops with a unified brand voice to drive sales and awareness as the company grows. The company's other key initiatives in Q3 included the launch of its new loyalty program, Do-Happy Rewards, which has already garnered more than 60,000 members. The brand also grew its online ordering and delivery sales systemwide to record levels, helping Shipley achieve the highest year-to-date annual sales in the company's history.

Shipley continues to expand its reach into new markets. The company recently announced a new multiunit development deal in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has opened locations in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Spartanburg, South Carolina; and Giddings, Texas, in just the last three weeks. By the end of 2023, the brand will have opened over 20 new shops for the year, growing its footprint into 12 total states and leading to another record year of new shop openings.

For the first time in company history, Shipley opened territories for development in the Midwest, including Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio, and is actively recruiting franchisees in the Midwest and throughout the Southeast. For more information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is one of the nation's largest do-nut brands with nearly 350 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 12 states, serving up its famous do-nuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 131 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2023 list and No. 1 in its category, and it debuted at No. 209 on the 2023 Franchise Times Top 400. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts.

