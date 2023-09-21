SHIPLEY DO-NUTS BREWS UP SPECIAL TREAT FOR NATIONAL COFFEE DAY

News provided by

Shipley Do-Nuts

21 Sep, 2023, 14:01 ET

All guests will receive a free medium coffee with purchase on Friday, Sept. 29

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts, one of the nation's largest do-nut brands, is delighting coffee enthusiasts on National Coffee Day, Friday, Sept. 29, by giving away a free medium House Blend hot coffee or iced coffee with any purchase at all 340-plus locations.

Continue Reading
Shipley Do-Nuts National Coffee Day Offerings
Shipley Do-Nuts National Coffee Day Offerings

Founded in 1936, Shipley Do-Nuts is beloved for its fresh, hot do-nuts, offering more than 60 varieties, including its iconic plain glazed, kolaches, cinnamon rolls, bear claws, fritters and more. Its premium coffee lineup includes a House Blend hot coffee made from ethically sourced Central and South American medium roast coffee beans and iced coffee in two flavors, Bold Black and Salted Caramel.

"National Coffee Day is the perfect occasion for us to delight our guests with the combination of our signature do-nuts and premium coffees," said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Flynn Dekker. "Whether a steaming hot cup of coffee or a refreshing iced coffee, it's the perfect treat to indulge our loyal guests and newcomers alike."

For the free coffee pick-me-up, guests can visit participating Shipley's locations or order online or via the Shipley Do-Nuts app with code COFFEE929. To unlock even more deals, guests can join Shipley's new Do-Happy Rewards. Do-Happy Rewards members earn five points for every $1 they spend to redeem for free do-nuts and kolaches, Shipley merchandise and 99-cent coffees.

For additional information, visit www.shipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS
Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products. Shipley franchises over 340 restaurants to a diverse group of operators across 12 states and has served its do-nuts, kolaches and beverages to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 131 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2023 list, the highest in its category. For information on franchising, visit ownashipleydonuts.com.

Media Contact:  
Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications 
[email protected]   
214-379-7000 

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts

