SHIPLEY DONUTS APPOINTS NEW CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Restaurant industry veteran Bill Leibengood joins nation's largest donut and kolache brand

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade-daily donuts and kolaches, has appointed Bill Leibengood as chief marketing officer.

Bringing more than 25 years of restaurant marketing and operations leadership to the Houston-based company, Leibengood previously served as chief marketing officer of Houlihan's before stepping into the chief operating officer role. Prior to that, he held senior marketing titles at Wingstop Restaurants and Applebee's.

"With his deep marketing expertise, Bill will help elevate our brand storytelling through fresh, creative initiatives," said Flynn Dekker, CEO of Shipley Donuts. "He will have significant responsibility for strengthening the authentic guest experience our customers have cherished for nearly 90 years as we expand across the country and share our Texas heritage with new communities."

At Shipley, Leibengood will focus on developing and implementing marketing strategies that contribute to same-store sales growth and elevate Shipley's digital engagement, providing guests with seamless, modern touchpoints and ensuring cohesive marketing and promotional efforts systemwide.

"As Shipley continues to scale, disciplined marketing will play a critical role in the company's next phase of growth," said Leibengood. "My focus will be on strengthening our marketing capabilities, sharpening our data-driven decision making and ensuring our brand continues to meet guests where they are as we amplify Shipley's position as the premier donut and kolache destination nationwide."

The brand is currently experiencing robust growth, having opened a record 35 new shops in 2025, including locations in North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Franchise opportunities are available throughout the South, Southeast and Midwest for qualified operators seeking to join America's fastest-growing donut and kolache brand. Additional information is available at ownashipleydonuts.com.

