SHIPLEY DO-NUTS CELEBRATES NATIONAL COFFEE DAY WITH FREE GLAZED DONUTS

'Coffee's best friend' — the donut — is free for loyalty members with any coffee purchase on Sunday, Sept. 29

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Some things are just meant to go together, like milk and cookies, movies and popcorn, and everyone's favorite: coffee and donuts.

That's why Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts, one of the nation's largest donut brands, will celebrate National Coffee Day on Sunday, Sept. 29, by giving away coffee's best friend — a signature glazed donut — with any coffee purchase at all 350-plus locations.

"We can't think of a better way to celebrate National Coffee Day than pairing it with a free Shipley hot glazed donut," said Flynn Dekker, Shipley Do-Nuts CEO. "Whether you're starting your day or taking a well-deserved break, we want to bring a smile to our guests' faces with this delicious duo."

Founded in 1936, Shipley Do-Nuts is beloved for its fresh, hot donuts, especially its fan-favorite plain glazed, cut in the iconic Shipley hexagon shape. The light, fluffy treat is handmade fresh daily and carefully glazed to sweet perfection.

Shipley's premium coffee lineup includes freshly brewed, medium-roast signature house blend hot coffee and iced coffee in two flavors, Bold Black and Salted Caramel.

To redeem the free glazed donut, available only to Do-Happy Rewards members, guests can visit participating Shipley locations or order online or via the Shipley Do-Nuts app. Members can get this and many more delicious deals, including free donuts, Shipley merchandise and 99-cent coffees. To join Do-Happy Rewards, go to https://shipleydonuts.com/rewards/.

For additional information, visit www.shipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is one of the nation's oldest and largest donut brands, with more than 350 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 12 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 110 overall and No. 1 in its category on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2024 list and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2024 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Do-Happy Rewards at ShipleyDonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

