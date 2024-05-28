SHIPLEY DO-NUTS CELEBRATES NATIONAL DONUT DAY WITH A DELICIOUS DEAL

All guests will receive a free glazed do-nut with any purchase on Friday, June 7

HOUSTON, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of the World's Greatest Do-Nut, is giving away its famous glazed do-nuts for free with any purchase* in honor of National Donut Day on Friday, June 7, at all 350-plus locations while supplies last.

To redeem the offer, guests can simply visit their local Shipley shop or order online with code DONUTDAY24. To sweeten the deal, a dozen lucky guests who visit Shipley on National Donut Day and scan their Do-Happy loyalty app will win the tastiest prize – a year's worth of free donuts.**

Founded in 1936 in Houston, Shipley Do-Nuts is beloved for its signature glazed do-nuts with a lighter, fluffier texture, hand-cut into their iconic hexagon shape and carefully glazed to sweet perfection. Shipley also offers a wide variety of fresh iced, filled and cake do-nuts, plus savory kolaches, hot and cold brew coffee and more.

"Shipley's legacy was built on our fresh glazed do-nuts, and they are still our most popular variety to this day," said Shipley Do-Nuts CMO Donna Josephson. "We can't think of a more delicious way to celebrate National Donut Day than by rewarding our fans and new guests with the do-nut that started it all."

Guests can still enjoy Shipley's limited-time COOKIES N' DREAM do-nuts made with OREO® Cookie Pieces, available through June 30 or while supplies last.

For additional information, visit www.shipleydonuts.com.

*Each member in a party greater than one must make an additional purchase to receive this offer.

**Limit of one dozen per week for a year.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is one of the nation's oldest and largest do-nut brands, with more than 350 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 12 states, serving up its famous do-nuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 110 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2024 list and No. 1 in its category, and it debuted at No. 209 on the 2023 Franchise Times Top 400. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts.

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications

[email protected]

214-379-7000

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts