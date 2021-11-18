Shipley Do-Nuts continues Growth With New Multiunit Deal

"We bring decades of Dallas-Fort Worth experience and a community-oriented business strategy to the Shipley system and look forward to being an integral part of the brand's growth," said Michael Poates, CEO of HPL Capital. "We collectively believe in the Shipley franchise model and its beloved reputation."

Poates will be involved in the site selection and construction of the Shipley stores and will also oversee the franchise managers and operations team. Poates has held leadership positions with Dairy Queen, Whataburger, Papa John's and Mr. Gatti's Pizza.

"With this multiunit signing, the Dallas-Fort Worth market is officially sold out, which is a tremendous milestone for the brand," said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Clifton Rutledge. "As we look forward to growing our footprint throughout 2022, we hope to add experienced multiunit operators in new and existing markets, just like we did with HPL Capital in Dallas-Fort Worth."

The fast-growing brand, now with more than 330 locations, has franchise commitments in place to open an additional 300 stores over the next five years in Texas and across the Southeast. It is actively recruiting additional franchisees in all markets, with a focus on increasing its presence in Colorado, Georgia and Oklahoma.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products. Shipley franchises over 300 restaurants to a diverse group of operators across nine states and has served its do-nuts, kolaches and beverages to generations of guests. For information on franchising, visit shipleydonuts.com/franchise .

