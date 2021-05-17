Shipley Do-Nuts Expands Executive Leadership Team

Simpson joins Shipley from Panera Bread, where he most recently was senior vice president, chief development and franchise officer.

Founded in 1936, Shipley Do-Nuts is a leading quick-service restaurant franchisor with a diverse franchisee and consumer base and over 300 locations in nine states. Headquartered in Houston, the company has built a strong reputation for its do-nuts, kolaches, beverages and guest service. It was purchased in late 2020 by an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital, which announced plans to invest in the company's growth. The company has plans to double its store count over the next five years in existing and new geographic areas.

"Clifton and Hank bring to Shipley impressive track records across numerous restaurant industry leadership roles," said Robert Strauss, a Shipley board member. "Their experience and talent will help drive significant growth in the business through new unit expansion, same-store sales growth and enhanced operations."

"Our team is fully committed to the success of all of our current and future franchisees, guests and communities, and together, we will accelerate Shipley's growth trajectory by continuing to invest in our franchisees' success with industry-leading ingredients, equipment, technology and service," Rutledge said. "I look forward to building on the strong foundation established at Shipley over the last 85 years."

"We have a tremendous group of current franchisee partners, and I look forward to helping drive their success and bring new franchisees into the brand as we seek to further grow our footprint," added Simpson.

Current Shipley President Craig Lindberg remains in his role as a senior member of the leadership team.

Shipley is actively recruiting additional employees and franchisees. For more information, visit www.shipleydonuts.com.

