SHIPLEY DO-NUTS EXPANDS FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITIES INTO FIVE NEW STATES

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Do-Nuts , a franchisor of the leading do-nut, kolache and coffee concept, has opened up franchise development opportunities in Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio and is actively seeking qualified franchise candidates to open its first Midwest locations.

Fast-growing Shipley, one of the nation's oldest and largest do-nut brands with more than 340 locations across 12 states, is also offering a new incentive program to potential franchisees. Single-unit franchisees who open their shop within 14 months of executing their agreements will pay reduced royalties of 1% of gross receipts for a year. Multi-unit franchisees who open more than one shop within a specified time frame will get a reduction in royalties for a year and 50% off the franchise fee.

"Opening up territories in the Midwest and offering incentives for potential new franchisees is part of our strategic growth plan to expand the brand nationwide, tackling one region at a time to build awareness and density before expanding further," said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Flynn Dekker. "Shipley has been extremely well-received in new states such as Maryland and Georgia, which we opened earlier this year. This is a great opportunity for potential franchisees to bring the brand to lucrative markets like Cincinnati, St. Louis, Kansas City, Indianapolis and many more throughout the Midwest."

Shipley has been experiencing double-digit same-store sales growth, up 10.9% year-over-year in Q2 2023. An upgraded website has spurred online sales to 23% over last year, and Shipley recently launched its first-ever loyalty program, Shipley Do-Happy Rewards.

To support its franchisees as it grows, Shipley has implemented several technological enhancements, including an updated POS system and new business intelligence tools. It is also testing a kitchen display system to improve the speed of service, with wait times decreasing by an average of 46%. Additionally, Shipley recently launched a new digital training program so franchisees can seamlessly train their teams to provide a consistent product and guest experience across the network.

Shipley is expected to nearly double in size over the next five years. In addition to opening up the Midwest, Shipley is actively recruiting franchisees in Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Florida and throughout the Southeast.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products. Shipley franchises over 340 restaurants to a diverse group of operators across 12 states and has served its do-nuts, kolaches and beverages to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 131 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2023 list, the highest in its category. For information on franchising, visit ownashipleydonuts.com .

