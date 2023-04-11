SHIPLEY DO-NUTS EXPANDS INTO 2 NEW STATES IN Q1; CONTINUES DIGITAL GROWTH

Iconic Texas brand on track to open 20 new stores in 2023

HOUSTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of gourmet, made-fresh-daily do-nuts for more than 85 years, continued its rapid expansion in Q1 2023 by opening five new locations, including two new state entries in Maryland and Georgia.

Shipley started the year strong with the successful opening of its first Maryland shop in Odenton in January, followed by its first Georgia opening in Cumming, in March. The company also opened shops in Texas, including its 12th corporate-owned store in Houston.

Shipley Do-Nut Exterior (PRNewsfoto/Shipley Do-Nuts)

To further grow its footprint, Shipley announced a new deal in Q1 with Meisternuts LLC to enable the company to expand its presence in Colorado. The Utah-based group has acquired two existing Shipley Do-Nuts locations in Aurora and Fountain and plans to open an additional 16 locations in the Denver and Colorado Springs markets. Overall, the company is projecting double-unit growth in 2023 over 2022.

"We have hit the ground running in Q1 and remain committed to meeting the growing demand for our delicious do-nuts across the country," said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Clifton Rutledge. "As we continue to expand our brand into new markets, we have increased our focus on innovation and technology that has allowed us to grow our digital sales and improve the customer experience."

Also in Q1, the company continued to make significant strides in the digital space, with 80% of the system now enrolled in a new online ordering system that launched in 2022. The company's focus on technology and innovation has paid off, resulting in an increase in digital sales, with customers embracing the convenience and ease of online ordering.

Shipley is also continuing to invest in its first-ever loyalty program, which it began testing in its corporate-owned locations last year. In Q1, Shipley added 27 additional locations to the test, bringing the total number of participating locations to more than 10% of the system. Shipley will introduce the program systemwide later this year.

Shipley continues to lead the way in the franchise industry, moving up an impressive 13 spots to reach No. 131 on Entrepreneur magazine's 2023 Franchise 500® list. Shipley has been the top-ranked brand in its category for two years running.

Shipley is actively recruiting franchisees in all markets, with a focus on increasing its presence in Colorado, Oklahoma, Florida and throughout the Southeast. For more information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products. Shipley franchises over 330 restaurants to a diverse group of operators across 12 states and has served its do-nuts, kolaches and beverages to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 131 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2023 list, the highest in its category. For information on franchising, visit ownashipleydonuts.com.

