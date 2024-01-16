SHIPLEY DO-NUTS INTRODUCES 'POPTASTIC' DO-NUTS FEATURING NEW FREEZE-DRIED SKITTLES®

Brand's first limited-time do-nut available at all 350-plus locations now through March

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Do-Nuts, one of the nation's oldest and largest do-nut brands, has debuted freeze-dried SKITTLES® on its first-ever limited-time offering, the new POPTASTIC do-nut. Shipley is the first brand in the nation to feature the tasty new foodservice product from Mars, makers of SKITTLES®.

Shipley's POPTASTIC Do-Nut made with SKITTLES®, perfect for sharing
The POPTASTIC do-nut is a classic yeast do-nut with strawberry or cherry icing, topped with tangy, fruity freeze-dried SKITTLES®, bringing a light-as-air crunchy texture to the famed hexagon-shaped Shipley do-nut known for its fluffiness. It is available at all Shipley Do-Nuts locations through March 31 or while supplies last.

"For our first limited-time do-nut in our 88-year history, we wanted to create something truly unique, and the new freeze-dried SKITTLES® definitely fit the bill, adding a tantalizing, tangy crunch to our beloved strawberry and cherry iced do-nuts," said Shipley Do-Nuts Research and Development Chef Kaitlyn Venable. "This is just the start of a new flavor innovation journey for Shipley, and we have more surprises in store for our guests in 2024."

The new POPTASTIC do-nut can be ordered in-store or online at https://shipleydonuts.olo.com/ for pickup or delivery. For nearby locations, go to www.shipleydonuts.com/locations.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is one of the nation's oldest and largest do-nut brands, with more than 350 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 12 states, serving up its famous do-nuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 110 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2024 list and No. 1 in its category, and it debuted at No. 209 on the 2023 Franchise Times Top 400. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. 

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEAR™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube

Media Contact:
Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications
[email protected]
214-379-7000

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts

