SHIPLEY DO-NUTS UNVEILS DO-NUT DUO MADE WITH OREO® COOKIE PIECES

New COOKIES N' DREAM Do-Nuts available at all 350-plus locations now through June

HOUSTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Do-Nuts, one of the nation's oldest and largest do-nut brands, debuts limited-time COOKIES N' DREAM Do-Nuts made with OREO® Cookie Pieces, available at participating locations through June 30, while supplies last.

COOKIES N' DREAM is available in two varieties: one features Shipley's classic yeast do-nut in its iconic hexagon shape topped with white icing and OREO Cookie Pieces, and the other is hand-filled with Shipley's delicious, original creme, then iced and topped with OREO Cookie Pieces.

COOKIES N’ DREAM Do-Nuts made with OREO® Cookie Pieces

"Shipley and OREO have been beloved by many for decades, so it seemed only fitting to finally bring these two iconic treats together for the ultimate do-nut creation," said Shipley Do-Nuts Research and Development Chef Kaitlyn Venable. "COOKIES N' DREAM is one of many exciting new flavors in the works at Shipley as we continue delighting new and existing fans."

The limited-time COOKIES N' DREAM Do-Nuts join Shipley's everyday selection of freshly made do-nuts, including its signature plain glazed, plus filled, iced and cake do-nuts, bear claws, savory kolaches, coffee and more.

Guests can order online at shipleydonuts.olo.com/ for pickup or delivery and sign up for Shipley's loyalty program, Do-Happy Rewards, to receive two free do-nuts at sign-up and stay up to date on the latest new products, discounts and more. For nearby locations, go to www.shipleydonuts.com/locations.

OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used with permission.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is one of the nation's oldest and largest do-nut brands, with more than 350 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 12 states serving up its famous do-nuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 110 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2024 list and No. 1 in its category, and it debuted at No. 209 on the 2023 Franchise Times Top 400. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts.

ABOUT OREO®

OREO® is the world's favorite cookie, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates, Twitter @OREO or on Instagram @OREO.

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications

[email protected]

214-379-7000

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts